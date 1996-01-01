What is the primary purpose of SDS-PAGE in protein analysis?
How does SDS facilitate the separation of proteins by size during electrophoresis?
A scientist uses mass spectrometry to identify an unknown protein. Which data is crucial for determining the protein's identity?
Which technique is used to identify unknown proteins by analyzing peptide mass-to-charge ratios?
Which step in immunoblotting ensures that only the target protein is detected on the nitrocellulose membrane?
A researcher needs to separate proteins based on both size and pH. Which technique should they use and why?
In the yeast two-hybrid system, what is the significance of the transcription factor interaction?