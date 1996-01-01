Why is direct interaction between T cell receptors and antigens crucial for T cell activation?
What are the consequences if the three components required for T cell activation do not interact properly?
Which type of T cell is primarily responsible for directly killing infected cells?
Which mechanism is used by cytotoxic T cells to induce apoptosis in infected cells?
Which accessory molecule is associated with cytotoxic T cells?
Design a hypothetical experiment to test the importance of direct interaction between T cell receptors and antigens in T cell activation.
How do CD8 and CD4 molecules contribute to T cell activation?