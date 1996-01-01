Cell Biology
What is the primary role of signal sequences in protein targeting to mitochondria and chloroplasts?
During the transport of proteins to mitochondria, ATP hydrolysis is crucial for which of the following steps?
Analyze the role of TOM and TOC complexes in protein transport. Which statement best describes their function?
A mutation in a signal sequence prevents a protein from reaching its intended subcompartment in the mitochondria. What is the likely consequence?
How do TOM and TOC complexes facilitate protein entry into mitochondria and chloroplasts?
Synthesize the information on start and stop transfer sequences. How do they facilitate protein insertion into membranes?
Evaluate the differences in protein targeting between mitochondria/chloroplasts and the ER. What is a key difference?