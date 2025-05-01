Back
Why is ATP considered a good source of energy for a cell? ATP is a good source of energy for a cell because it contains high-energy phosphate bonds that, when broken, release energy that can be used to power cellular reactions. Which molecule acts as the energy currency of the cell? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) acts as the energy currency of the cell. Why is ATP referred to as the energy currency of the cell? ATP is called the energy currency of the cell because it stores and provides energy for cellular processes by releasing energy when its phosphate bonds are broken. What molecule provides the energy required for active transport in cells? ATP provides the energy required for active transport in cells. What is the primary energy currency molecule in cells? The primary energy currency molecule in cells is ATP. Which molecule is known as the energy currency of the cell? ATP is known as the energy currency of the cell. What is the energy currency of a cell? The energy currency of a cell is ATP. How does ATP provide energy for cellular processes? ATP provides energy for cellular processes by breaking one of its phosphate bonds, releasing energy that can be used to drive other reactions. How does ATP supply energy to a cell? ATP supplies energy to a cell by hydrolyzing one of its phosphate groups, which releases energy that can be used for cellular activities. Which molecule is the energy currency of the cell? ATP is the molecule that serves as the energy currency of the cell.
Activated Carriers quiz #1
