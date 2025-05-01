Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why is ATP considered a good source of energy for a cell? ATP is a good source of energy for a cell because it contains high-energy phosphate bonds that, when broken, release energy that can be used to power cellular reactions.

Which molecule acts as the energy currency of the cell? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) acts as the energy currency of the cell.

What molecule provides the energy required for active transport in cells? ATP provides the energy required for active transport in cells.

