ATP Synthesis Driven from Proton Gradients quiz #1 Flashcards

How does the electrochemical proton gradient drive ATP synthesis in mitochondria? The electrochemical proton gradient, created by the electron transport chain across the inner mitochondrial membrane, provides the energy for ATP synthesis. Protons flow down this gradient through ATP synthase, causing conformational changes that drive the production of ATP from ADP and phosphate.

What are the main components of the F1F0 ATP synthase, and what are their roles? The F1F0 ATP synthase has two main components: the F0 subunit, which is stationary and catalyzes ATP synthesis, and the F1 subunit, which rotates and facilitates proton transport across the membrane.

Describe the three stages of ATP synthesis by ATP synthase. ATP synthesis occurs in three stages: open (low affinity for ATP/ADP), loose (binds ADP and phosphate), and tight (ADP and phosphate are tightly bound and ATP is formed).

Can ATP synthase operate in reverse, and if so, what does it do? Yes, ATP synthase can operate in reverse, using ATP to pump protons across the membrane to maintain or increase the proton gradient if needed.

What is chemiosmotic coupling in the context of ATP synthesis? Chemiosmotic coupling refers to the process where the movement of protons down their electrochemical gradient through ATP synthase is coupled to the synthesis of ATP.

