Which type of cell is responsible for producing antibodies in the adaptive immune response? B cells are responsible for producing antibodies in the adaptive immune response.

What is the role of B cells in humoral immunity? B cells are responsible for humoral immunity by producing specific antibodies that target antigens on pathogens.

How does clonal selection theory explain the specificity of antibody production by B cells? Clonal selection theory states that the body creates a diverse population of B cells, each producing a unique antibody for a specific antigen. Upon exposure to a pathogen, only the B cells with antibodies specific to that antigen are activated, proliferate, and produce large amounts of antibody.

Why is self-tolerance important in B cell development? Self-tolerance is important in B cell development to prevent B cells from producing antibodies that attack the body's own tissues, thereby avoiding autoimmune diseases.

What happens to most B cells after an infection is cleared? After an infection is cleared, most B cells die off, but some become memory cells that continue to produce low levels of antibodies for future protection.

How does vaccination utilize B cell development to protect against future infections? Vaccination activates B cells to initiate a primary immune response, leading to the formation of memory B cells. These memory cells enable a faster and stronger secondary immune response upon future exposure to the same pathogen.