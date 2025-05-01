Back
Which type of cell is responsible for producing antibodies in the adaptive immune response? B cells are responsible for producing antibodies in the adaptive immune response. What is the role of B cells in humoral immunity? B cells are responsible for humoral immunity by producing specific antibodies that target antigens on pathogens. How does clonal selection theory explain the specificity of antibody production by B cells? Clonal selection theory states that the body creates a diverse population of B cells, each producing a unique antibody for a specific antigen. Upon exposure to a pathogen, only the B cells with antibodies specific to that antigen are activated, proliferate, and produce large amounts of antibody. Why is self-tolerance important in B cell development? Self-tolerance is important in B cell development to prevent B cells from producing antibodies that attack the body's own tissues, thereby avoiding autoimmune diseases. What happens to most B cells after an infection is cleared? After an infection is cleared, most B cells die off, but some become memory cells that continue to produce low levels of antibodies for future protection. How does vaccination utilize B cell development to protect against future infections? Vaccination activates B cells to initiate a primary immune response, leading to the formation of memory B cells. These memory cells enable a faster and stronger secondary immune response upon future exposure to the same pathogen. What is the difference between naive B cells and effector B cells? Naive B cells have not yet encountered an antigen, while effector B cells are activated B cells that have encountered an antigen and are producing antibodies to fight the infection. What is the significance of B cell diversity in the immune system? B cell diversity ensures that the immune system can recognize and respond to a vast array of antigens from different pathogens. This diversity allows the body to mount specific immune responses against many possible infections. How does the primary immune response differ from the secondary immune response in terms of antibody production? The primary immune response produces a mild and slower production of antibodies upon first exposure to an antigen. The secondary immune response is much faster and stronger due to the presence of memory B cells from the initial exposure. What happens to B cells that fail to maintain self-tolerance? B cells that lose self-tolerance may begin to attack the body's own tissues, leading to autoimmune diseases. This loss of discrimination between self and non-self is harmful and disrupts normal immune function.
B Cell Development quiz #1
