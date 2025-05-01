Skip to main content
B Cell Development quiz #1

  • Which type of cell is responsible for producing antibodies in the adaptive immune response?
    B cells are responsible for producing antibodies in the adaptive immune response.
  • What is the role of B cells in humoral immunity?
    B cells are responsible for humoral immunity by producing specific antibodies that target antigens on pathogens.
  • How does clonal selection theory explain the specificity of antibody production by B cells?
    Clonal selection theory states that the body creates a diverse population of B cells, each producing a unique antibody for a specific antigen. Upon exposure to a pathogen, only the B cells with antibodies specific to that antigen are activated, proliferate, and produce large amounts of antibody.
  • Why is self-tolerance important in B cell development?
    Self-tolerance is important in B cell development to prevent B cells from producing antibodies that attack the body's own tissues, thereby avoiding autoimmune diseases.
  • What happens to most B cells after an infection is cleared?
    After an infection is cleared, most B cells die off, but some become memory cells that continue to produce low levels of antibodies for future protection.
  • How does vaccination utilize B cell development to protect against future infections?
    Vaccination activates B cells to initiate a primary immune response, leading to the formation of memory B cells. These memory cells enable a faster and stronger secondary immune response upon future exposure to the same pathogen.
  • What is the difference between naive B cells and effector B cells?
    Naive B cells have not yet encountered an antigen, while effector B cells are activated B cells that have encountered an antigen and are producing antibodies to fight the infection.
  • What is the significance of B cell diversity in the immune system?
    B cell diversity ensures that the immune system can recognize and respond to a vast array of antigens from different pathogens. This diversity allows the body to mount specific immune responses against many possible infections.
  • How does the primary immune response differ from the secondary immune response in terms of antibody production?
    The primary immune response produces a mild and slower production of antibodies upon first exposure to an antigen. The secondary immune response is much faster and stronger due to the presence of memory B cells from the initial exposure.
  • What happens to B cells that fail to maintain self-tolerance?
    B cells that lose self-tolerance may begin to attack the body's own tissues, leading to autoimmune diseases. This loss of discrimination between self and non-self is harmful and disrupts normal immune function.