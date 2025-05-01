Back
What does a sperm cell contribute to an embryo? A sperm cell contributes half of the genetic information (one set of chromosomes) to the embryo. What is a diploid cell? A diploid cell is a cell that contains two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent. Is a skin cell haploid or diploid? A skin cell is diploid. Is a sperm cell haploid or diploid? A sperm cell is haploid. Which type of cell is diploid: somatic cell or germ cell? A somatic cell is diploid. What is a reproductive cell? A reproductive cell is a germ cell, such as an egg or sperm, that contains one set of chromosomes (haploid). What kind of cell has two copies of each chromosome? A diploid cell has two copies of each chromosome. What is the female sex cell called? The female sex cell is called an egg. What is the term for a female reproductive cell? The term for a female reproductive cell is an egg. What is a haploid cell? A haploid cell is a cell that contains only one set of chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human body cell? A human body cell contains 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes do humans have in each body cell? Humans have 46 chromosomes in each body cell. How many chromosomes are in a human skin cell? A human skin cell contains 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a skin cell? A skin cell contains 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a somatic cell? A somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human somatic cell? A human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a somatic cell? A somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes. What abbreviation is used to indicate a diploid cell? The abbreviation '2n' is used to indicate a diploid cell. When do oogonia undergo mitosis? Oogonia undergo mitosis during the early stages of female development to increase their number before entering meiosis. What type of cell passes on mutations to offspring? Germ cells (reproductive cells such as egg and sperm) pass on mutations to offspring. What is the difference between somatic cells and germ cells in terms of chromosome number? Somatic cells are diploid with two sets of chromosomes, while germ cells are haploid with one set of chromosomes. What is the main advantage of sexual reproduction over asexual reproduction? Sexual reproduction increases genetic diversity, allowing for adaptation and selection against detrimental mutations.
Basics of Meiotic Genetics quiz #1
