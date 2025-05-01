Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

What does a sperm cell contribute to an embryo? A sperm cell contributes half of the genetic information (one set of chromosomes) to the embryo.

What is a diploid cell? A diploid cell is a cell that contains two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent.

Is a skin cell haploid or diploid? A skin cell is diploid.

Is a sperm cell haploid or diploid? A sperm cell is haploid.

Which type of cell is diploid: somatic cell or germ cell? A somatic cell is diploid.

What is a reproductive cell? A reproductive cell is a germ cell, such as an egg or sperm, that contains one set of chromosomes (haploid).