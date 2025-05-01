Carcinogens quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the two main types of carcinogens, and how do they differ in their mechanisms of promoting cancer?
The two main types of carcinogens are initiators and promoters. Initiators directly damage DNA, causing mutations that can lead to cancer. Promoters do not cause mutations themselves but promote cancer development in cells that already have DNA mutations.
How can viruses act as carcinogens, and what are some examples of viruses that can lead to cancer?
Viruses can act as carcinogens by integrating their genome into the host cell's DNA, causing DNA damage that may lead to cancer. Examples include human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.
What is a carcinogen and how does it relate to cancer development?
A carcinogen is a substance or molecule that induces DNA damage, which can lead to cancer by causing mutations in the DNA of a cell.
How do initiator carcinogens contribute to cancer formation?
Initiator carcinogens interact directly with DNA, causing mutations that can start the process of cancer development.
What role do promoter carcinogens play in cancer progression?
Promoter carcinogens do not cause mutations themselves but encourage the development of cancer in cells that already have DNA mutations.
Give an example of a common initiator carcinogen and describe its effect.
Tobacco is a common initiator carcinogen that directly damages DNA, increasing the risk of cancer.
What are some types of DNA damage associated with carcinogens?
Types of DNA damage include loss of DNA repair systems, telomere shortening, and viral genome integration into the cell's DNA.
How can lifestyle choices influence cancer risk related to carcinogens?
Healthy eating and regular exercise can help reduce cancer risk, while certain diet and lifestyle choices may increase exposure to carcinogens.