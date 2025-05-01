Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the overall charge of the nucleus of an atom, and which subatomic particles contribute to this charge? The nucleus of an atom has a positive charge, which is contributed by protons. Neutrons are also present in the nucleus but have no charge.

What determines the stability of an atom's electron shells and drives the formation of chemical bonds? Electron shells seek a specific number of electrons to be stable. Atoms form chemical bonds to achieve this stable configuration.

Which four atoms are most commonly involved in chemical bonds within cells? Carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen are the primary atoms involved in cellular chemical bonds. They make up about 95% of cellular chemistry.

How many covalent bonds can a carbon atom typically form, and why is this significant in cell biology? A carbon atom can form four covalent bonds. This property makes carbon a foundational element in biological chemistry.

What is electronegativity, and how does it affect the polarity of molecules like water? Electronegativity is an atom's ability to attract electrons. In water, oxygen's higher electronegativity causes unequal electron sharing, resulting in a polar molecule.

How do ionic bonds form between atoms such as sodium and chloride? Ionic bonds form when one atom donates an electron and another atom accepts it, creating charged ions. These oppositely charged ions are then attracted to each other.