Chloroplast quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the chloroplast in plant cells, and where within the chloroplast does this function mainly occur? The primary function of the chloroplast is to carry out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy. This process mainly occurs in the thylakoids, which are membrane-bound discs inside the chloroplast.

Describe the structural organization of a chloroplast, including its membranes and internal components. A chloroplast has a double membrane structure with an outer membrane, inner membrane, and an intermembrane space. Inside, the stroma contains thylakoids (flat discs) organized into stacks called grana, where photosynthesis takes place.

From what precursor do chloroplasts originate, and what other organelles can develop from this precursor? Chloroplasts originate from proplastids, which are undifferentiated organelles in plant cells. Other organelles that can develop from proplastids include chromoplasts (containing pigments) and amyloplasts (storing starch).

To which family of plant organelles do chloroplasts belong, and what is a key characteristic of this family? Chloroplasts belong to the plastid family of plant organelles. A key characteristic of plastids is that they all originate from proplastids and can differentiate into various types, such as chloroplasts, chromoplasts, and amyloplasts.

What is the main function of the chloroplast in plant cells, and in which internal structure does this function primarily take place? The main function of the chloroplast is to perform photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy. This primarily occurs in the thylakoids inside the chloroplast.

Describe the membrane structure of a chloroplast and name its main internal components. A chloroplast has a double membrane with an outer membrane, inner membrane, and an intermembrane space. Inside, it contains the stroma and thylakoids, which are organized into stacks called grana.