Chloroplast quiz #2

  • What is the function of a chloroplast?
    The function of a chloroplast is to carry out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy.
  • What is the pigment in chloroplasts that performs photosynthesis?
    Chlorophyll is the pigment in chloroplasts that performs photosynthesis.
  • Which part of the plant cell performs photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast performs photosynthesis in plant cells.
  • Which organelle is found only in plant cells?
    The chloroplast is found only in plant cells.
  • Which organelle makes carbohydrates in plant cells?
    The chloroplast makes carbohydrates in plant cells.
  • What happens if the chloroplast is defective?
    If the chloroplast is defective, the cell cannot perform photosynthesis efficiently, leading to reduced energy production and impaired growth.
  • What is the chloroplast function?
    The chloroplast's function is to perform photosynthesis and produce energy-rich compounds.
  • What organelle is only found in plant cells?
    The chloroplast is only found in plant cells.
  • What are the two main functions of chloroplasts?
    The two main functions of chloroplasts are photosynthesis and carbohydrate synthesis.
  • What does the chloroplast do in a plant cell?
    The chloroplast carries out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy in a plant cell.
  • What is the function of the chloroplasts?
    The function of the chloroplasts is to perform photosynthesis.
  • What organelle is used for photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast is used for photosynthesis.
  • What organelle carries out photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast carries out photosynthesis.
  • What is grana in chloroplast?
    Grana are stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast.
  • What organelle is responsible for photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast is responsible for photosynthesis.
  • What organelle in the cell does photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast in the cell performs photosynthesis.
  • What organelle is required for photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast is required for photosynthesis.
  • What is the organelle where photosynthesis occurs?
    Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle conducts photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast conducts photosynthesis.
  • Inside what organelle does photosynthesis occur?
    Photosynthesis occurs inside the chloroplast.
  • What organelle is necessary for photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast is necessary for photosynthesis.
  • In what cell organelle does photosynthesis occur?
    Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle makes carbohydrates?
    The chloroplast makes carbohydrates.
  • What organelle does photosynthesis take place in?
    Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle does photosynthesis occur in?
    Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle does photosynthesis happen in?
    Photosynthesis happens in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle does photosynthesis take place?
    Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle does photosynthesis occur?
    Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle does photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast performs photosynthesis.
  • What organelle performs photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast performs photosynthesis.
  • What organelle is where photosynthesis occurs?
    Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
  • What organelle is found only in plant cells?
    The chloroplast is found only in plant cells.
  • Which organelle is found only in plant cells?
    The chloroplast is found only in plant cells.
  • Which organelle is only found in a plant cell?
    The chloroplast is only found in a plant cell.
  • Which organelle is found only in plant cells?
    The chloroplast is found only in plant cells.
  • Which organelle is necessary for photosynthesis?
    The chloroplast is necessary for photosynthesis.
  • Which organelle does photosynthesis take place in?
    Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast.
  • Which organelle does photosynthesis occur in?
    Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.
  • Which organelle does photosynthesis happen in?
    Photosynthesis happens in the chloroplast.
  • Which organelle does photosynthesis take place?
    Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast.