What is the function of a chloroplast? The function of a chloroplast is to carry out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy. What is the pigment in chloroplasts that performs photosynthesis? Chlorophyll is the pigment in chloroplasts that performs photosynthesis. Which part of the plant cell performs photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis in plant cells. Which organelle is found only in plant cells? The chloroplast is found only in plant cells. Which organelle makes carbohydrates in plant cells? The chloroplast makes carbohydrates in plant cells. What happens if the chloroplast is defective? If the chloroplast is defective, the cell cannot perform photosynthesis efficiently, leading to reduced energy production and impaired growth. What is the chloroplast function? The chloroplast's function is to perform photosynthesis and produce energy-rich compounds. What organelle is only found in plant cells? The chloroplast is only found in plant cells. What are the two main functions of chloroplasts? The two main functions of chloroplasts are photosynthesis and carbohydrate synthesis. What does the chloroplast do in a plant cell? The chloroplast carries out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy in a plant cell. What is the function of the chloroplasts? The function of the chloroplasts is to perform photosynthesis. What organelle is used for photosynthesis? The chloroplast is used for photosynthesis. What organelle carries out photosynthesis? The chloroplast carries out photosynthesis. What is grana in chloroplast? Grana are stacks of thylakoids within the chloroplast. What organelle is responsible for photosynthesis? The chloroplast is responsible for photosynthesis. What organelle in the cell does photosynthesis? The chloroplast in the cell performs photosynthesis. What organelle is required for photosynthesis? The chloroplast is required for photosynthesis. What is the organelle where photosynthesis occurs? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. What organelle conducts photosynthesis? The chloroplast conducts photosynthesis. Inside what organelle does photosynthesis occur? Photosynthesis occurs inside the chloroplast. What organelle is necessary for photosynthesis? The chloroplast is necessary for photosynthesis. In what cell organelle does photosynthesis occur? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. What organelle makes carbohydrates? The chloroplast makes carbohydrates. What organelle does photosynthesis take place in? Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast. What organelle does photosynthesis occur in? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. What organelle does photosynthesis happen in? Photosynthesis happens in the chloroplast. What organelle does photosynthesis take place? Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast. What organelle does photosynthesis occur? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. What organelle does photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis. What organelle performs photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis. What organelle is where photosynthesis occurs? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. What organelle is found only in plant cells? The chloroplast is found only in plant cells. Which organelle is found only in plant cells? The chloroplast is found only in plant cells. Which organelle is only found in a plant cell? The chloroplast is only found in a plant cell. Which organelle is found only in plant cells? The chloroplast is found only in plant cells. Which organelle is necessary for photosynthesis? The chloroplast is necessary for photosynthesis. Which organelle does photosynthesis take place in? Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast. Which organelle does photosynthesis occur in? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast. Which organelle does photosynthesis happen in? Photosynthesis happens in the chloroplast. Which organelle does photosynthesis take place? Photosynthesis takes place in the chloroplast.
Chloroplast quiz #2
