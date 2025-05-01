Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of a chloroplast? The function of a chloroplast is to carry out photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy.

What is the pigment in chloroplasts that performs photosynthesis? Chlorophyll is the pigment in chloroplasts that performs photosynthesis.

Which part of the plant cell performs photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis in plant cells.

Which organelle is found only in plant cells? The chloroplast is found only in plant cells.

Which organelle makes carbohydrates in plant cells? The chloroplast makes carbohydrates in plant cells.

What happens if the chloroplast is defective? If the chloroplast is defective, the cell cannot perform photosynthesis efficiently, leading to reduced energy production and impaired growth.