Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which organelle does photosynthesis occur? Photosynthesis occurs in the chloroplast.

Which organelle does photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis.

Which organelle performs photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis.

Which organelle performs photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis.

Which organelle is responsible for photosynthesis? The chloroplast is responsible for photosynthesis.

Which part of the plant cell performs photosynthesis? The chloroplast performs photosynthesis in the plant cell.