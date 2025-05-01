Cilia and Flagella quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural differences and similarities between cilia and flagella, and how do these relate to their functions in cell movement?
Cilia and flagella share a similar internal structure, both having a '9+2' arrangement of microtubules (nine outer doublets and a central pair) and are anchored by a basal body with nine triplets of microtubules. Cilia are usually found in groups and move back and forth to move the cell or surrounding fluid, while flagella are typically singular and move in a wave-like, spinning motion to propel the cell. Their structural similarity allows both to facilitate cell movement, but their different movement patterns relate to their distinct roles.
Describe the sliding microtubule model for cilia and flagella movement, including the role of dynein and ATP.
The sliding microtubule model explains cilia and flagella movement through the action of the motor protein dynein, which uses ATP to 'walk' along the B tubule of one microtubule doublet while anchored to the A tubule of another. This causes adjacent microtubules to slide against each other, but because they are linked by proteins like nexin, the sliding is converted into bending, resulting in the movement of the cilium or flagellum.
What is intraflagellar transport, and how does it differ from the mechanism that causes cilia and flagella to move?
Intraflagellar transport is the process by which molecules are moved along the length of the flagella or cilia, transporting materials from the base to the tip and vice versa. This process is distinct from the sliding microtubule model, which describes the bending and movement of the entire organelle; intraflagellar transport is about moving components within the organelle, not causing its movement.
