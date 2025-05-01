Cilia and Flagella quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main structural differences and similarities between cilia and flagella, and how do these relate to their functions in cell movement?

Cilia and flagella share a similar internal structure, both having a '9+2' arrangement of microtubules (nine outer doublets and a central pair) and are anchored by a basal body with nine triplets of microtubules. Cilia are usually found in groups and move back and forth to move the cell or surrounding fluid, while flagella are typically singular and move in a wave-like, spinning motion to propel the cell. Their structural similarity allows both to facilitate cell movement, but their different movement patterns relate to their distinct roles.