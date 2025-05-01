Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the term for cell death caused by poor blood flow? Cell death caused by poor blood flow is called necrosis.

Which of the following is NOT a typical cause of cell necrosis: physical injury, infection, or regulated cellular signaling? Regulated cellular signaling is NOT a cause of cell necrosis; necrosis is typically caused by physical injury or infection and is an unregulated, traumatic form of cell death.

What is the scientific term for programmed cell death? Programmed cell death is known as apoptosis.

What cellular structure is degraded during apoptosis to prevent the release of harmful enzymes into the body? The plasma membrane is compartmentalized into apoptotic bodies during apoptosis. This prevents the release of harmful lysosomal enzymes into the extracellular matrix.

What is the role of pro-caspases in the process of apoptosis? Pro-caspases are inactive precursors of caspases that must be cleaved to become active. Once activated, they initiate the cascade leading to cellular breakdown.

Which proteins inhibit apoptosis by preventing cytochrome c release from mitochondria? The Bcl-2 family of proteins inhibits apoptosis by binding to Bax and Bad, preventing cytochrome c release. This blocks the intrinsic pathway of apoptosis.