Cytokinesis quiz #1 Flashcards

What is cytokinesis and when does it occur during the cell cycle? Cytokinesis is the final step of cell division, occurring after anaphase, where the cytoplasm divides to form two separate daughter cells.

How does the mitotic spindle contribute to cytokinesis? The mitotic spindle helps position the cleavage furrow, ensuring the cell divides in the correct location so each daughter cell receives half of the organelles and chromosomes.

What is the cleavage furrow and why is its positioning important? The cleavage furrow is the indentation where the cell will split during cytokinesis. Its correct positioning is crucial to ensure equal distribution of cellular contents between daughter cells.

What is the contractile ring and what is it made of? The contractile ring is a structure composed of actin and myosin that forms during anaphase and generates the force needed to separate the two daughter cells.

What role does the protein Rho A play in cytokinesis? Rho A is a GTPase that triggers the formation of the contractile ring, which is essential for cytokinesis.

Why is cytokinesis usually symmetrical, and when might it be asymmetrical? Cytokinesis is usually symmetrical to ensure both daughter cells receive equal amounts of organelles and chromosomes, but it can be asymmetrical if one cell needs more of certain organelles, such as mitochondria.