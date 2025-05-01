Cytokinesis quiz #1 Flashcards

What is cytokinesis and when does it occur during the cell cycle?
Cytokinesis is the final step of cell division, occurring after anaphase, where the cytoplasm divides to form two separate daughter cells.
How does the mitotic spindle contribute to cytokinesis?
The mitotic spindle helps position the cleavage furrow, ensuring the cell divides in the correct location so each daughter cell receives half of the organelles and chromosomes.
What is the cleavage furrow and why is its positioning important?
The cleavage furrow is the indentation where the cell will split during cytokinesis. Its correct positioning is crucial to ensure equal distribution of cellular contents between daughter cells.
What is the contractile ring and what is it made of?
The contractile ring is a structure composed of actin and myosin that forms during anaphase and generates the force needed to separate the two daughter cells.
What role does the protein Rho A play in cytokinesis?
Rho A is a GTPase that triggers the formation of the contractile ring, which is essential for cytokinesis.
Why is cytokinesis usually symmetrical, and when might it be asymmetrical?
Cytokinesis is usually symmetrical to ensure both daughter cells receive equal amounts of organelles and chromosomes, but it can be asymmetrical if one cell needs more of certain organelles, such as mitochondria.
How does cytokinesis differ between animal and plant cells?
In animal cells, cytokinesis involves the contractile ring and cleavage furrow, while in plant cells, it involves forming a new cell wall using the phragmoplast and cell plate.
What is the phragmoplast and what is its function in plant cell cytokinesis?
The phragmoplast is a structure made of microtubules that helps assemble the cell plate, which is the precursor to the new cell wall in plant cells.
What is the cell plate and how does it relate to the new cell wall in plant cells?
The cell plate is a precursor structure formed during plant cell cytokinesis that eventually develops into the new cell wall separating the two daughter cells.
Why is the correct positioning of the cleavage furrow critical during cytokinesis?
Correct positioning ensures that each daughter cell receives the proper amount of chromosomes and organelles, preventing loss or duplication of cellular components.
What would happen if the cleavage furrow formed in the wrong location?
If the cleavage furrow formed in the wrong location, one or both daughter cells might lack essential organelles or chromosomes, leading to nonviable or abnormal cells.
At what stage does the contractile ring begin to form during cell division?
The contractile ring begins to form during anaphase.
What cellular components are divided between daughter cells during cytokinesis?
Both the replicated chromosomes and organelles are divided between the daughter cells during cytokinesis.
How do microtubules contribute to plant cell cytokinesis?
Microtubules form the phragmoplast, which guides the assembly of the cell plate during plant cell cytokinesis.
What is the main difference in the mechanism of cytokinesis between animal and plant cells?
Animal cells use a contractile ring to pinch the cell in two, while plant cells build a new cell wall (cell plate) between the daughter cells.
What is the significance of symmetrical versus asymmetrical cytokinesis in development?
Symmetrical cytokinesis ensures equal distribution of cellular contents, while asymmetrical cytokinesis can produce cells with different sizes or organelle content, important for specialized cell functions.
Which cytoskeletal proteins are involved in the formation of the contractile ring?
Actin and myosin are the cytoskeletal proteins involved in forming the contractile ring.
What triggers the assembly of the contractile ring during cytokinesis?
The GTPase Rho A triggers the assembly of the contractile ring.
Why do plant cells require the formation of a cell plate during cytokinesis?
Plant cells require a cell plate because they have a rigid cell wall, so a new wall must be constructed between the daughter cells after division.