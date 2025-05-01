DNA Replication quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does it mean that DNA replication is semi-conservative, and how does this process ensure genetic continuity? DNA replication is semi-conservative, meaning each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand. This ensures genetic continuity by preserving half of the original DNA in each daughter molecule, reducing the chance of errors being passed on.

Describe the roles of DNA polymerase, primase, helicase, and ligase during DNA replication. DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction; primase creates short RNA primers to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase; helicase unwinds the DNA double helix; and ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand to form a continuous DNA strand.

Why are telomeres and the enzyme telomerase important for the replication of linear chromosomes in eukaryotic cells? Telomeres are repetitive, non-coding DNA sequences at chromosome ends that protect coding regions from degradation. Telomerase extends telomeres, allowing complete replication of the lagging strand and preventing loss of essential genetic information during cell division.

How does DNA polymerase proofread newly synthesized DNA, and what is the significance of its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity? DNA polymerase proofreads by checking each newly added nucleotide; if a mismatch is detected, its 3' to 5' exonuclease activity removes the incorrect base, allowing the correct one to be inserted. This proofreading greatly increases the fidelity of DNA replication.

