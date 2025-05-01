Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

At what stage of the cell cycle are chromosomes duplicated? Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.

What happens to the cell in S phase? The cell duplicates its DNA, resulting in two complete sets of chromosomes.

