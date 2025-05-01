Skip to main content
DNA Replication quiz #2

  • At what stage of the cell cycle are chromosomes duplicated?
    Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.
  • At what stage of the cell cycle does DNA replication occur?
    DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle.
  • What happens to the cell in S phase?
    The cell duplicates its DNA, resulting in two complete sets of chromosomes.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes duplicate?
    Chromosomes duplicate before mitosis, during the S phase of interphase.
  • What happens during the S phase of the cell cycle?
    DNA replication occurs, resulting in the duplication of chromosomes.
  • What is the S phase of the cell cycle?
    The S phase is the part of interphase during which DNA replication occurs.
  • How many times does DNA replication occur during mitosis?
    DNA replication occurs once before mitosis, during the S phase of interphase.
  • What is the copying process by which a cell duplicates its DNA called?
    DNA replication.
  • During which phase of the cell cycle is chromatin duplicated?
    Chromatin is duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.
