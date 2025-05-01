Back
At what stage of the cell cycle are chromosomes duplicated? Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle. At what stage of the cell cycle does DNA replication occur? DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle. During which phase of the cell cycle do chromosomes replicate? Chromosomes replicate during the S phase of the cell cycle. During which stage of the cell cycle are chromosomes copied? Chromosomes are copied during the S phase of the cell cycle. What happens to the cell in S phase? The cell duplicates its DNA, resulting in two complete sets of chromosomes. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes duplicate? Chromosomes duplicate before mitosis, during the S phase of interphase. What happens to the cell in S phase? The cell's DNA is replicated, doubling the genetic material. What happens during the S phase of the cell cycle? DNA replication occurs, resulting in the duplication of chromosomes. What happens in the S phase of the cell cycle? The cell replicates its DNA, producing two identical sets of chromosomes. What is the S phase of the cell cycle? The S phase is the part of interphase during which DNA replication occurs. How many times does DNA replication occur during mitosis? DNA replication occurs once before mitosis, during the S phase of interphase. What happens during S phase of the cell cycle? The cell's DNA is replicated, resulting in duplicated chromosomes. What occurs in the S phase of the cell cycle? DNA replication occurs, doubling the genetic material in preparation for cell division. What is the copying process by which a cell duplicates its DNA called? DNA replication. What is the process called by which a cell duplicates its DNA? DNA replication. During which phase of the cell cycle is chromatin duplicated? Chromatin is duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle. What happens during S phase of the cell cycle? DNA is replicated, resulting in the duplication of chromosomes. When are the chromosomes of a cell duplicated? Chromosomes are duplicated during the S phase of the cell cycle. When is DNA replicated during the cell cycle? DNA is replicated during the S phase of the cell cycle.
DNA Replication quiz #2
