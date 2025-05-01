Back
Where in a eukaryotic cell does transcription take place? Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. Which organelle is the site of transcription in eukaryotic cells? Transcription takes place in the nucleus. In a human cell, where does transcription occur? Transcription occurs in the nucleus of human cells. What is the cellular location for transcription? Transcription takes place in the nucleus. Where does transcription occur within the cell? Transcription occurs in the nucleus. In which part of a cell does transcription occur? Transcription occurs in the nucleus. In which organelle does transcription occur? Transcription occurs in the nucleus. In what part of the cell does transcription occur? Transcription occurs in the nucleus. Transcription occurs in what organelle? Transcription occurs in the nucleus. What part of the cell does transcription occur? Transcription occurs in the nucleus. Where in the cell does transcription happen? Transcription happens in the nucleus. Where does transcription occur in a human cell? Transcription occurs in the nucleus of human cells. What enzyme catalyzes the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template during transcription? RNA polymerase catalyzes the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template during transcription. Which enzyme is responsible for making a strand of RNA in the cell? RNA polymerase is responsible for making a strand of RNA in the cell. What is the main enzyme involved in transcription? The main enzyme involved in transcription is RNA polymerase.
DNA Transcription quiz #1
