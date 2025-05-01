Skip to main content
DNA Transcription quiz #1

  • Where in a eukaryotic cell does transcription take place?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
  • Which organelle is the site of transcription in eukaryotic cells?
    Transcription takes place in the nucleus.
  • In a human cell, where does transcription occur?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus of human cells.
  • What is the cellular location for transcription?
    Transcription takes place in the nucleus.
  • Where does transcription occur within the cell?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus.
  • In which part of a cell does transcription occur?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus.
  • In which organelle does transcription occur?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus.
  • In what part of the cell does transcription occur?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus.
  • Transcription occurs in what organelle?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus.
  • What part of the cell does transcription occur?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus.
  • Where in the cell does transcription happen?
    Transcription happens in the nucleus.
  • Where does transcription occur in a human cell?
    Transcription occurs in the nucleus of human cells.
  • What enzyme catalyzes the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template during transcription?
    RNA polymerase catalyzes the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
  • Which enzyme is responsible for making a strand of RNA in the cell?
    RNA polymerase is responsible for making a strand of RNA in the cell.
  • What is the main enzyme involved in transcription?
    The main enzyme involved in transcription is RNA polymerase.