Where can RNA be found within a cell? RNA can be found throughout the cell, including the nucleus and the cytoplasm, where it performs various functions such as coding, decoding, regulation, and catalysis.

What is the role of RNA within the cell? RNA plays several roles within the cell, including serving as a messenger for genetic information, forming complex 3D structures, and acting as ribozymes with catalytic activities.

How does RNA differ from DNA in terms of structure and function? RNA is commonly single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine. It can form complex 3D structures and some RNA molecules, called ribozymes, have catalytic activities, unlike DNA.

What are hairpins and stem loops in the context of RNA structure? Hairpins are small structures formed by 5 to 10 nucleotides pairing within an RNA strand, while stem loops are larger structures involving more than 10 nucleotides. Both contribute to RNA's ability to form complex 3D shapes.

Why is RNA more commonly single-stranded compared to DNA? RNA is more commonly single-stranded because its typical biological roles require flexibility and the ability to form diverse structures. DNA, in contrast, is usually double-stranded to maintain genetic stability.

What is a ribozyme and how does it differ from DNA? A ribozyme is an RNA molecule with catalytic activity, functioning like an enzyme. DNA does not possess catalytic properties and mainly serves as genetic storage.