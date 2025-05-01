Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

In which part of the mitochondria does the electron transport chain occur? The electron transport chain occurs in the inner mitochondrial membrane.

Which mitochondrial membrane is the site of the electron transport chain and related processes? The inner mitochondrial membrane is the site where the electron transport chain and related processes take place.

What is the role of NADH and FADH2 in the electron transport chain? NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+ and FAD. Their donated electrons help drive the creation of a proton gradient for ATP synthesis.

Which protein complex in the electron transport chain contains iron-sulfur centers for electron transfer? NADH dehydrogenase contains iron-sulfur centers that accept and donate electrons. These centers are crucial for the initial electron transfer from NADH.

What is the function of ubiquinone (coenzyme Q) in the electron transport chain? Ubiquinone acts as a hydrophobic electron carrier within the lipid bilayer, transferring electrons between complexes. It is also known as coenzyme Q and becomes ubiquinol when reduced.

Which complex in the electron transport chain uses a heme group to accept and donate electrons? The cytochrome b c1 complex uses a heme group to bind iron and undergo iron oxidation for electron transfer. This complex also pumps protons into the intermembrane space.