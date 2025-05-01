Back
In which part of the mitochondria does the electron transport chain occur? The electron transport chain occurs in the inner mitochondrial membrane. Which mitochondrial membrane is the site of the electron transport chain and related processes? The inner mitochondrial membrane is the site where the electron transport chain and related processes take place. What is the role of NADH and FADH2 in the electron transport chain? NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to the electron transport chain, becoming NAD+ and FAD. Their donated electrons help drive the creation of a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. Which protein complex in the electron transport chain contains iron-sulfur centers for electron transfer? NADH dehydrogenase contains iron-sulfur centers that accept and donate electrons. These centers are crucial for the initial electron transfer from NADH. What is the function of ubiquinone (coenzyme Q) in the electron transport chain? Ubiquinone acts as a hydrophobic electron carrier within the lipid bilayer, transferring electrons between complexes. It is also known as coenzyme Q and becomes ubiquinol when reduced. Which complex in the electron transport chain uses a heme group to accept and donate electrons? The cytochrome b c1 complex uses a heme group to bind iron and undergo iron oxidation for electron transfer. This complex also pumps protons into the intermembrane space. How does cytochrome c oxidase contribute to water formation in the electron transport chain? Cytochrome c oxidase transfers electrons to oxygen, splitting O2 and forming water molecules. For every reduced oxygen, two water molecules are produced. What is the significance of reduction potential in the arrangement of electron transport chain complexes? Complexes are ordered by increasing reduction potential, meaning each subsequent complex has a higher affinity for electrons. This drives the directional flow of electrons through the chain. Which electron carrier is found in the intermembrane space and receives electrons from the cytochrome b c1 complex? Cytochrome c is located in the intermembrane space and receives electrons from the cytochrome b c1 complex. It then transfers these electrons to cytochrome c oxidase. How many protons are pumped into the intermembrane space for every reduced oxygen in the electron transport chain? Eight protons are pumped into the intermembrane space for every reduced oxygen. This contributes significantly to the proton gradient used for ATP synthesis.
Electron Transport quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10