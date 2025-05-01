Back
Which endocytic pathway is primarily used by a cell to engulf relatively large particles? Phagocytosis is the endocytic pathway used by a cell to engulf relatively large particles. What is the term for the process known as 'cell eating'? The process known as 'cell eating' is called phagocytosis. When a cell engulfs a relatively large particle, which process is involved? The process involved is phagocytosis. Which type of cell is primarily responsible for carrying out phagocytosis? Phagocytosis is primarily carried out by specialized cells such as macrophages. What occurs during pinocytosis in a cell? During pinocytosis, a cell engulfs extracellular fluid, bringing it into the cell in small vesicles; this process is also known as 'cell drinking.' What is the process called by which a cell takes in large particles? The process by which a cell takes in large particles is called phagocytosis. Which cells perform phagocytosis as a function? Phagocytosis is performed by cells such as macrophages and other specialized immune cells. What is the term for 'cell drinking'? The term for 'cell drinking' is pinocytosis. Are endocytosis and exocytosis forms of passive or active transport? Endocytosis and exocytosis are forms of active transport, as they require energy to move substances into or out of the cell. What role do multivesicular bodies (MVBs) play in the degradation of membrane-bound proteins within endosomes? MVBs form by invagination within endosomes to sequester membrane-bound proteins and receptors, moving them into the endosome's interior. This process ensures these proteins are delivered to lysosomes for degradation.
Endocytic Pathways quiz #1
