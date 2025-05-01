Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which molecule serves as the primary energy currency of the cell? ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency of the cell, providing energy for cellular processes.

What does the second law of thermodynamics state regarding disorder in the universe? The second law of thermodynamics states that disorder, or entropy, in the universe only increases. This means systems naturally progress toward greater disorder over time.

How is energy measured in biological systems, and what is the definition of a calorie? Energy in biological systems is often measured in calories. A calorie is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius.

What is the difference between potential and kinetic energy in the context of cells? Potential energy in cells is stored energy, such as in chemical bonds or concentration gradients. Kinetic energy is energy in motion, like heat, light, or moving electrons.