Eukaryotic Cell Architecture quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the defining structural features of eukaryotic cells that distinguish them from prokaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus enclosed by a nuclear envelope, membrane-bound organelles, a cytoskeleton, and a plasma membrane made of a lipid bilayer.
Describe the main functions of the rough and smooth endoplasmic reticulum in eukaryotic cells.
The rough endoplasmic reticulum synthesizes proteins due to its ribosome-studded surface, while the smooth endoplasmic reticulum is involved in lipid synthesis and lacks ribosomes.
Explain the endosymbiont theory and its significance in the evolution of eukaryotic cells.
The endosymbiont theory proposes that mitochondria and chloroplasts originated from smaller prokaryotic cells engulfed by larger ones, leading to the evolution of complex eukaryotic cells.
What are the three main components of the eukaryotic cytoskeleton, and what are their primary functions?
The three main cytoskeletal components are microtubules (cell shape and motility), microfilaments/actin filaments (muscle contraction and cell movement), and intermediate filaments (structural support).
How is eukaryotic DNA organized and how does this organization contribute to gene expression control?
Eukaryotic DNA is organized into linear chromosomes and packaged with histone proteins, forming chromatin. This packaging allows efficient storage and separates transcription (in the nucleus) from translation (in the cytoplasm), enabling tight gene expression control.
How do eukaryotic cells connect and communicate in multicellular organisms, and what structures are involved in animals and plants?
Eukaryotic cells connect and communicate through the extracellular matrix (ECM) in animals, which is flexible and protein-based, and through plasmodesmata in plants, which are cytoplasmic bridges between cell walls.
