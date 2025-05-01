Skip to main content
Eukaryotic Cell Architecture quiz #2

  • What is the largest cell in the human body?
    The largest cell in the human body is the egg cell (ovum).
  • What are the three major parts of a cell?
    The three major parts of a cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus.
  • What is the function of the cell body in a neuron?
    The cell body in a neuron contains the nucleus and is responsible for maintaining cell function and processing information.
  • Where is genomic DNA found in a eukaryotic cell?
    Genomic DNA is found in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.
  • What is the control center of the cell?
    The nucleus is the control center of the cell.
  • What is the eukaryotic cell's glycocalyx?
    The eukaryotic cell's glycocalyx is a carbohydrate-rich layer on the cell surface that aids in cell recognition and protection.
  • Where is DNA located in a eukaryotic cell?
    DNA is located in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.
  • Which organelle pumps out excess water in some eukaryotic cells?
    The contractile vacuole pumps out excess water in some eukaryotic cells, especially in protists.
  • What organelle is only found in animal cells?
    Lysosomes are typically found only in animal cells.
  • Which cell has no nucleus?
    Red blood cells (erythrocytes) in mammals have no nucleus.
  • Do eukaryotes have a cell wall?
    Some eukaryotes, such as plants and fungi, have a cell wall, but animal cells do not.
  • What organelle is not found in animal cells?
    Chloroplasts and cell walls are not found in animal cells.
  • Are ribosomes found in plant or animal cells?
    Ribosomes are found in both plant and animal cells.
  • Where is the nucleoplasm in a plant cell?
    The nucleoplasm is found inside the nucleus of a plant cell.
  • Where is the DNA located in the cell?
    DNA is located in the nucleus, and also in mitochondria and chloroplasts.
  • What are the main parts of a mature sperm cell?
    A mature sperm cell consists of a head (containing the nucleus), a midpiece (containing mitochondria), and a tail (flagellum for movement).
  • Which part of the cell contains organelles?
    The cytoplasm contains organelles.
  • Which of these is an inclusion, not an organelle?
    Cytosol is an inclusion, not an organelle.
  • Which organelle is found in plant cells but not animal cells?
    Chloroplasts and cell walls are found in plant cells but not animal cells.
  • Which organelle is only found in plant cells?
    Chloroplasts and cell walls are only found in plant cells.
  • What are the two major parts of the cell?
    The two major parts of the cell are the nucleus and the cytoplasm.
  • What cells do not have a nucleus?
    Red blood cells (erythrocytes) in mammals do not have a nucleus.
  • What are the three main parts of a cell?
    The three main parts of a cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus.
  • What is the purpose of a cell wall?
    The cell wall provides structural support and protection to the cell.
  • What is a fungi cell wall made of?
    A fungi cell wall is made of chitin.