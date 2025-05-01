Back
What is the largest cell in the human body? The largest cell in the human body is the egg cell (ovum). What are the three major parts of a cell? The three major parts of a cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus. What is the function of the cell body in a neuron? The cell body in a neuron contains the nucleus and is responsible for maintaining cell function and processing information. Where is genomic DNA found in a eukaryotic cell? Genomic DNA is found in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell. What is the control center of the cell? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. What is the eukaryotic cell's glycocalyx? The eukaryotic cell's glycocalyx is a carbohydrate-rich layer on the cell surface that aids in cell recognition and protection. What is the control center of the cell? The control center of the cell is the nucleus. Where is DNA located in a eukaryotic cell? DNA is located in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell. Which organelle pumps out excess water in some eukaryotic cells? The contractile vacuole pumps out excess water in some eukaryotic cells, especially in protists. What is the control center of the cell? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. What organelle is only found in animal cells? Lysosomes are typically found only in animal cells. Which cell has no nucleus? Red blood cells (erythrocytes) in mammals have no nucleus. Do eukaryotes have a cell wall? Some eukaryotes, such as plants and fungi, have a cell wall, but animal cells do not. What organelle is not found in animal cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are not found in animal cells. What is the control center of the cell? The control center of the cell is the nucleus. Which organelle is not found in an animal cell? Chloroplasts and cell walls are not found in animal cells. Are ribosomes found in plant or animal cells? Ribosomes are found in both plant and animal cells. Where is the nucleoplasm in a plant cell? The nucleoplasm is found inside the nucleus of a plant cell. Where is the DNA located in the cell? DNA is located in the nucleus, and also in mitochondria and chloroplasts. What are the main parts of a mature sperm cell? A mature sperm cell consists of a head (containing the nucleus), a midpiece (containing mitochondria), and a tail (flagellum for movement). Which organelle stores DNA? The nucleus stores DNA in eukaryotic cells. Which part of the cell contains organelles? The cytoplasm contains organelles. In which organelle is most DNA found? Most DNA is found in the nucleus. Which organelle is only found in animal cells? Lysosomes are only found in animal cells. Which cell type contains no nucleus? Red blood cells (erythrocytes) in mammals contain no nucleus. Which is the control center of the cell? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. Which part of the cell is the control center? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. Which of these is an inclusion, not an organelle? Cytosol is an inclusion, not an organelle. Which cell organelle stores DNA? The nucleus stores DNA. Which part of the cell is the control center? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. Which organelle is the control center of the cell? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. Which organelle is found in plant cells but not animal cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are found in plant cells but not animal cells. Which organelle is the location of DNA? The nucleus is the location of DNA. Which organelle is only found in plant cells? Chloroplasts and cell walls are only found in plant cells. What is the control center of the cell called? The control center of the cell is called the nucleus. What are the two major parts of the cell? The two major parts of the cell are the nucleus and the cytoplasm. What cells do not have a nucleus? Red blood cells (erythrocytes) in mammals do not have a nucleus. What are the three main parts of a cell? The three main parts of a cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus. What is the purpose of a cell wall? The cell wall provides structural support and protection to the cell. What is a fungi cell wall made of? A fungi cell wall is made of chitin.
Eukaryotic Cell Architecture quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40