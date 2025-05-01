Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the largest cell in the human body? The largest cell in the human body is the egg cell (ovum).

What are the three major parts of a cell? The three major parts of a cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus.

What is the function of the cell body in a neuron? The cell body in a neuron contains the nucleus and is responsible for maintaining cell function and processing information.

Where is genomic DNA found in a eukaryotic cell? Genomic DNA is found in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.

What is the control center of the cell? The nucleus is the control center of the cell.

What is the eukaryotic cell's glycocalyx? The eukaryotic cell's glycocalyx is a carbohydrate-rich layer on the cell surface that aids in cell recognition and protection.