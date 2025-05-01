Back
What organelle is in animal cells but not plant cells? Lysosomes are in animal cells but not plant cells. What is the cell wall made of in fungi? The cell wall in fungi is made of chitin. What is the cell's control center? The cell's control center is the nucleus. What material makes up the cell wall of fungi? Chitin makes up the cell wall of fungi. What organelle stores DNA? The nucleus stores DNA. What are the major parts of the cell? The major parts of the cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus. What organelle does not have a membrane? Ribosomes do not have a membrane. DNA can be found in what organelle? DNA can be found in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. What organelle is the control center of the cell? The nucleus is the control center of the cell. What are the two major parts of the cell? The two major parts of the cell are the nucleus and the cytoplasm. What does organelle mean? An organelle is a specialized, membrane-bound structure within a cell that performs a specific function. In what organelle would DNA be found? DNA would be found in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts. What organelle is missing from red blood cells? Red blood cells are missing the nucleus. What is the job of the nucleus? The nucleus stores DNA and controls cell activities by regulating gene expression. What is the function of the cell wall? The cell wall provides structural support and protection. What are cell walls made of? Cell walls are made of cellulose in plants and chitin in fungi. What does a cell wall do? A cell wall provides structural support and protection to the cell. What does the cell wall do? The cell wall provides structural support and protection. What organelle protects DNA? The nucleus protects DNA. What is the role of the nucleus? The nucleus stores DNA and regulates gene expression. What is the function of the cell wall? The cell wall provides structural support and protection. What does the nucleolus do in an animal cell? The nucleolus synthesizes ribosomes in an animal cell. What is the function of the nucleus? The nucleus stores DNA and controls cell activities. What is the function of the nucleus? The nucleus stores genetic material and regulates gene expression. What is the function of a cell wall? A cell wall provides structural support and protection. What is the nucleus function? The nucleus stores DNA and controls cell activities. How many chromosomes are in a normal human cell? A normal human cell has 46 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human cell? A human cell contains 46 chromosomes. Describe the function of the nucleus organelle. The nucleus stores DNA and regulates gene expression and cell activities. What is contained inside the nucleus of every cheek cell? The nucleus of every cheek cell contains DNA. What are the two major parts of a eukaryotic cell? The two major parts of a eukaryotic cell are the nucleus and the cytoplasm. What two organelles are only found in a plant cell? Chloroplasts and cell walls are only found in plant cells. What are two major parts of a eukaryotic cell? The two major parts of a eukaryotic cell are the nucleus and the cytoplasm. What surrounds the nucleus? The nucleus is surrounded by the nuclear envelope. What type of cell is a cheek cell? A cheek cell is a eukaryotic cell. What is the main function of the nucleus? The main function of the nucleus is to store DNA and regulate gene expression. DNA is a major constituent of which cell organelle? DNA is a major constituent of the nucleus. Which organelle is the control center of a cell? The nucleus is the control center of a cell. Where is DNA located in the cell? DNA is located in the nucleus, and also in mitochondria and chloroplasts. Which organelle is the control center of a cell? The nucleus is the control center of a cell.
Eukaryotic Cell Architecture quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40