What organelle is in animal cells but not plant cells? Lysosomes are in animal cells but not plant cells.

What is the cell wall made of in fungi? The cell wall in fungi is made of chitin.

What is the cell's control center? The cell's control center is the nucleus.

What organelle stores DNA? The nucleus stores DNA.

What are the major parts of the cell? The major parts of the cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus.