  • What organelle is in animal cells but not plant cells?
    Lysosomes are in animal cells but not plant cells.
  • What is the cell wall made of in fungi?
    The cell wall in fungi is made of chitin.
  • What is the cell's control center?
    The cell's control center is the nucleus.
  • What material makes up the cell wall of fungi?
    Chitin makes up the cell wall of fungi.
  • What organelle stores DNA?
    The nucleus stores DNA.
  • What are the major parts of the cell?
    The major parts of the cell are the plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and nucleus.
  • What organelle does not have a membrane?
    Ribosomes do not have a membrane.
  • DNA can be found in what organelle?
    DNA can be found in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts.
  • What are the two major parts of the cell?
    The two major parts of the cell are the nucleus and the cytoplasm.
  • What does organelle mean?
    An organelle is a specialized, membrane-bound structure within a cell that performs a specific function.
  • What organelle is missing from red blood cells?
    Red blood cells are missing the nucleus.
  • What is the job of the nucleus?
    The nucleus stores DNA and controls cell activities by regulating gene expression.
  • What are cell walls made of?
    Cell walls are made of cellulose in plants and chitin in fungi.
  • What organelle protects DNA?
    The nucleus protects DNA.
  • What is the role of the nucleus?
    The nucleus stores DNA and regulates gene expression.
  • What does the nucleolus do in an animal cell?
    The nucleolus synthesizes ribosomes in an animal cell.
  • How many chromosomes are in a normal human cell?
    A normal human cell has 46 chromosomes.
  • How many chromosomes are in a human cell?
    A human cell contains 46 chromosomes.
  • Describe the function of the nucleus organelle.
    The nucleus stores DNA and regulates gene expression and cell activities.
  • What is contained inside the nucleus of every cheek cell?
    The nucleus of every cheek cell contains DNA.
  • What two organelles are only found in a plant cell?
    Chloroplasts and cell walls are only found in plant cells.
  • What surrounds the nucleus?
    The nucleus is surrounded by the nuclear envelope.
  • What type of cell is a cheek cell?
    A cheek cell is a eukaryotic cell.
  • DNA is a major constituent of which cell organelle?
    DNA is a major constituent of the nucleus.
  • Where is DNA located in the cell?
    DNA is located in the nucleus, and also in mitochondria and chloroplasts.
