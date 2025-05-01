Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What two organelles are found only in a plant cell? Chloroplasts and cell walls are found only in plant cells.

What is the function of nuclear pores in the nuclear envelope of eukaryotic cells? Nuclear pores allow transport of molecules between the nucleus and the cytoplasm. This enables communication and exchange of materials necessary for cell function.

How do rough and smooth endoplasmic reticulum differ in appearance and function? Rough ER appears uneven due to ribosomes and is involved in protein synthesis, while smooth ER lacks ribosomes and is responsible for lipid synthesis. Their structural differences reflect their specialized roles in the cell.

What unique feature do mitochondria and chloroplasts share that supports the endosymbiont theory? Both mitochondria and chloroplasts contain their own DNA and ribosomes. This suggests they originated from independent prokaryotic cells engulfed by larger cells.

What is the main role of lysosomes in eukaryotic cells? Lysosomes are responsible for intracellular digestion by breaking down cellular waste and macromolecules. They help maintain cellular health by removing unwanted materials.

How do microtubules contribute to eukaryotic cell structure and function? Microtubules are hollow cylindrical proteins that provide motility, organization, and shape to the cell. They also serve as tracks for internal transport of vesicles and organelles.