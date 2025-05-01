Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which biomolecules serve as energy storage in cells? Polysaccharides (such as starch in plants and glycogen in animals) and fats (triglycerides) act as energy storage molecules in cells.

Which type of macromolecule is primarily responsible for regulating cell processes? Proteins are the macromolecules that primarily regulate cell processes by carrying out cellular activities.

What is the structural difference between a triglyceride and a phospholipid? A triglyceride consists of three fatty acids linked to a glycerol molecule, while a phospholipid has two fatty acids and a polar group attached to a glycerol backbone, making it amphipathic with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions.

What type of bond links monosaccharides together in polysaccharides? Monosaccharides are linked by glycosidic bonds, which form between a carbon and hydroxyl group on each monosaccharide. These bonds create the structure of polysaccharides.