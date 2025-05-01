G Protein Coupled Receptors quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the structural characteristic of G Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) that distinguishes them from other cell surface receptors? GPCRs are composed of a single polypeptide chain that snakes through the cell membrane seven times, forming three extracellular and three intracellular loops.

How do GPCRs activate G proteins, and what is the significance of GTP and GDP in this process? Ligand binding to a GPCR causes a conformational change that allows the associated G protein to exchange GDP for GTP, activating the G protein, which can then signal downstream. GTP binding activates the G protein, while GDP binding inactivates it.

Describe the process of desensitization in GPCR signaling. Desensitization occurs when proteins like G Protein Coupled Receptor Kinase 2 bind to GPCRs, preventing G proteins from binding and being activated, thus inhibiting further signaling even if the ligand is still present.

Explain the role of GPCRs in the cyclic AMP (cAMP) signaling pathway. GPCRs activate G proteins that can stimulate or inhibit adenyl cyclase, the enzyme that produces cAMP. Changes in cAMP levels regulate various cellular functions.

How does GPCR signaling influence intracellular calcium levels, and what are the downstream effects? GPCRs can activate G proteins that increase cytosolic calcium levels, which then activate proteins like calmodulin and CaM kinases, affecting gene transcription and other cellular processes.

What are the key steps in the inositol phospholipid signaling pathway initiated by GPCRs? GPCRs activate the Gq protein, which stimulates phospholipase C to cleave PIP2 into IP3 and DAG. IP3 opens calcium channels in the ER, increasing cytosolic calcium, while DAG activates other signaling pathways.