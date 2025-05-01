G1 Phase quiz #1 Flashcards

The G1 phase is a growth phase where the cell prepares for division by increasing in size and synthesizing necessary components. The transition from G1 to S phase is tightly regulated by the start checkpoint to ensure the cell is ready for DNA replication; if the cell is not properly prepared, entering S phase can lead to cell death or inadequate division.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the G1 phase in the cell cycle, and why is the transition from G1 to S phase tightly regulated? The G1 phase is a growth phase where the cell prepares for division by increasing in size and synthesizing necessary components. The transition from G1 to S phase is tightly regulated by the start checkpoint to ensure the cell is ready for DNA replication; if the cell is not properly prepared, entering S phase can lead to cell death or inadequate division.

How do mitogens influence the progression of the cell cycle during the G1 phase? Mitogens are extracellular signals that stimulate cell growth by activating cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) specific to G1 phase, while inhibiting S and M phase cyclins to ensure the cell grows sufficiently before DNA replication and division.

What role does the protein p53 play during the G1 phase, and how does it contribute to cancer prevention? p53 is a transcription regulator that halts the cell cycle in G1 if DNA damage is detected, allowing time for repair. If the damage is irreparable, p53 can trigger apoptosis. This function prevents cells with damaged DNA from dividing, thereby helping to prevent cancerous growth.

What happens to a cell if it detects irreparable DNA damage or is otherwise unprepared for division during G1 phase? If a cell detects irreparable DNA damage or is unprepared for division during G1 phase, it may enter G0, a non-dividing state, where it can attempt repair or remain inactive until conditions improve.

What initiates DNA replication at the end of G1 phase, and what is the role of S cyclin-dependent kinases (SCDKs)? At the end of G1 phase, S cyclin-dependent kinases (SCDKs) are activated, which initiate DNA replication by activating DNA helicases and promoting the formation of the pre-replicative complex at origins of replication.

What is the main purpose of the G1 phase in the cell cycle, and why is the transition to S phase carefully controlled? The G1 phase allows the cell to grow and prepare for division by synthesizing necessary components. The transition to S phase is tightly regulated by the start checkpoint to ensure the cell is ready for DNA replication, as premature entry can lead to cell death or improper division.