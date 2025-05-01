History of Cell Biology quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Who first coined the term 'cell' in biology, and what was he observing when he did so? Robert Hooke first coined the term 'cell' while observing cork tissue under a homemade microscope in the mid-1600s.

What major improvement did Anton Van Leeuwenhoek make in the study of cells, and what did he observe? Anton Van Leeuwenhoek improved microscope magnification to about 300x, allowing him to observe live cells in substances like pond water, blood, and sperm.

What are the three main tenets of cell theory established in the 1800s? The three main tenets of cell theory are: all organisms are composed of one or more cells, the cell is the basic unit of life, and all cells arise from pre-existing cells.

What are the three main fields of modern cell biology, and what does each study? The three main fields are cytology (study of cell structure), biochemistry (study of cell structure and function), and genetics (study of genetic material storage and propagation).

How do hypotheses, theories, and laws differ in the scientific method as applied to cell biology? A hypothesis is a testable statement, a theory is a hypothesis that has been extensively tested and supported, and a law is a theory that has been confirmed over a long period without contradiction.

