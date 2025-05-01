Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the main ideas of the cell theory? All living things are made of cells, the cell is the basic unit of life, and cells come from pre-existing cells.

What was Leeuwenhoek's contribution to the cell theory? He was the first to observe live cells, showing that cells are living entities.

What did Francesco Redi contribute to the cell theory? Redi's experiments helped disprove spontaneous generation, supporting the idea that life does not arise from non-living matter.

