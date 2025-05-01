Back
What are the main ideas of the cell theory? All living things are made of cells, the cell is the basic unit of life, and cells come from pre-existing cells. What three statements make up the cell theory? 1. All organisms are made of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. What was Leeuwenhoek's contribution to the cell theory? He was the first to observe live cells, showing that cells are living entities. What three statements make up the cell theory? 1. All organisms are composed of one or more cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. What did Francesco Redi contribute to the cell theory? Redi's experiments helped disprove spontaneous generation, supporting the idea that life does not arise from non-living matter. What did Anton van Leeuwenhoek contribute to the cell theory? He was the first to observe and describe live cells using a microscope. What did Matthias Schleiden contribute to the cell theory? Matthias Schleiden discovered that plants are made of cells and are derived from a single cell. 