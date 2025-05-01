Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

What did Zacharias Janssen contribute to the cell theory? He invented the compound microscope, which enabled the study and discovery of cells.

According to the cell theory, which describes cells? Cells are the basic unit of life, and all organisms are composed of one or more cells.

Which is a part of the cell theory? Cells arise only from pre-existing cells.

Which of the following is part of the cell theory? All organisms are composed of one or more cells.

Which is part of the cell theory? The cell is the basic unit of life.

Which of the following are parts of the cell theory? 1. All organisms are made of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells.