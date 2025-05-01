Back
What did Zacharias Janssen contribute to the cell theory? He invented the compound microscope, which enabled the study and discovery of cells. According to the cell theory, which describes cells? Cells are the basic unit of life, and all organisms are composed of one or more cells. Which is a part of the cell theory? Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. Which of the following is part of the cell theory? All organisms are composed of one or more cells. Which is part of the cell theory? The cell is the basic unit of life. Which of the following are parts of the cell theory? 1. All organisms are made of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. Who was the first person to use the word 'cell'? Robert Hooke was the first person to use the word 'cell' after observing cork under a microscope. Who came up with the term 'cell'? Robert Hooke coined the term 'cell' after observing compartments in cork. How did Hooke contribute to the cell theory? Robert Hooke first proposed the concept of cells after observing compartments in cork using a microscope. How did Robert Hooke contribute to the cell theory? He was the first to observe and name cells after studying cork under a microscope. How did Matthias Schleiden contribute to the cell theory? Schleiden discovered that plants are made of cells and are derived from a single cell. How many parts are there to the cell theory? There are three parts to the cell theory. How many parts does cell theory have? Cell theory has three parts. What are the 3 statements of the cell theory? 1. All organisms are composed of one or more cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. What are the three statements of the cell theory? 1. All organisms are made of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. What are the three parts to the cell theory? 1. All organisms are composed of one or more cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. Cells arise only from pre-existing cells. Which is a core principle of cell theory? All living things are composed of one or more cells.
History of Cell Biology quiz #3
