Which specific mutation leads to the development of sickle cell anemia? Sickle cell anemia results from a single nucleotide change (SNP) in the beta-globin gene, causing the substitution of valine for glutamic acid in the hemoglobin protein.

What percentage of the human genome is highly conserved across most organisms, and what is notable about its function? Five percent of the human genome is highly conserved across most organisms. Of this, 3% is conserved but its function remains largely unknown.

How does the proportion of protein-coding DNA in humans compare to that in bacteria? Less than 2% of the human genome encodes proteins, while about 90% of the bacterial genome is protein-coding. This highlights a major difference in genome composition between humans and bacteria.