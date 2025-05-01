Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is signal amplification achieved within cellular signaling pathways? Signal amplification in cells is accomplished through interconnected signaling networks where activated protein kinases and second messengers can stimulate multiple downstream targets. This allows a single extracellular signal to trigger a cascade of events, activating numerous components and resulting in a large cellular response from a small initial signal.

What is meant by crosstalk in cellular signaling networks? Crosstalk refers to the interactions between different signaling pathways, where components from one pathway can influence others. This allows for integrated and coordinated cellular responses.

How do protein kinases contribute to the complexity of signaling networks? Protein kinases activated by one pathway can participate in multiple other pathways, activating various downstream targets. This overlap increases the complexity and connectivity of signaling networks.

What role do second messengers play in signaling pathway integration? Second messengers can relay signals to multiple targets, not just a single downstream component. This enables extensive interactions and amplification within signaling networks.

What is a feedback loop in the context of cellular signaling? A feedback loop occurs when the end product of a pathway mediates the activity of an earlier component, either activating or inhibiting it. This can result in positive or negative regulation of the pathway.

Describe a feed forward relay in signaling pathways. A feed forward relay is when the activity of one component stimulates a distant downstream component in the pathway. This allows for rapid and far-reaching effects within the signaling network.