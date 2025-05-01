How do chloroplasts capture energy from the sun during the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis?

Chloroplasts capture energy from the sun using photosystems located in the thylakoid membrane. Light photons are absorbed by chlorophyll pigments in the light-harvesting complexes, exciting electrons through photoexcitation. This energy is transferred to a special pair of chlorophyll molecules in the reaction center, where it is converted from light energy to electrical energy and then to chemical energy. The excited electrons are passed through an electron transport chain, leading to the production of ATP and NADPH, which are used in later stages of photosynthesis.