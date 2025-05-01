Skip to main content
Back

Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways quiz #1

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/33
  • Which organelle contains digestive enzymes responsible for degrading cellular materials?
    The lysosome contains digestive enzymes responsible for degrading cellular materials.
  • Which type of cell would be most suitable for studying lysosomes and their function?
    A cell with high levels of intracellular and extracellular degradation activity, such as a phagocytic cell, would be most suitable for studying lysosomes.
  • What is the primary function of the lysosome in a cell?
    The primary function of the lysosome is to degrade intracellular and extracellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes.
  • Which organelle in the cell contains digestive enzymes?
    The lysosome contains digestive enzymes.
  • What is the name of the cell organelle that contains digestive enzymes?
    The lysosome is the cell organelle that contains digestive enzymes.
  • Which organelle contains hydrolytic enzymes for degradation?
    The lysosome contains hydrolytic enzymes for degradation.
  • Which organelle is responsible for storing waste in the cell?
    Lysosomes are responsible for storing and degrading waste in the cell.
  • Which organelle removes waste from the cell?
    The lysosome removes waste from the cell by degrading it.
  • In which organelle are acid hydrolases found?
    Acid hydrolases are found in the lysosome.
  • Which organelle contains digestive enzymes for breaking down cellular materials?
    The lysosome contains digestive enzymes for breaking down cellular materials.
  • Which organelle breaks down food and other materials in the cell?
    The lysosome breaks down food and other materials in the cell.
  • Which organelle is responsible for getting rid of waste in the cell?
    The lysosome is responsible for getting rid of waste in the cell.
  • What part of the cell gets rid of waste materials?
    The lysosome gets rid of waste materials in the cell.
  • What contains digestive enzymes in a cell?
    The lysosome contains digestive enzymes in a cell.
  • What is the function of a lysosome in cellular processes?
    The function of a lysosome is to degrade and recycle cellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes in an acidic environment.
  • What organelle contains hydrolytic enzymes for breaking down biomolecules?
    The lysosome contains hydrolytic enzymes for breaking down biomolecules.
  • What organelle eliminates waste from the cell?
    The lysosome eliminates waste from the cell by degrading it.
  • What would happen if a cell's lysosomes burst?
    If a cell's lysosomes burst, the digestive enzymes could degrade cellular components, potentially leading to cell death.
  • What organelle removes waste from the cell?
    The lysosome removes waste from the cell.
  • What organelle stores waste before degradation in the cell?
    The lysosome stores and degrades waste in the cell.
  • Which cell organelle is responsible for removing waste?
    The lysosome is responsible for removing waste.
  • What would happen if the lysosome was missing from a cell?
    If the lysosome was missing, the cell would be unable to efficiently degrade and recycle materials, leading to accumulation of waste and potential cellular dysfunction.
  • Which organelle breaks down food and recycles cellular components?
    The lysosome breaks down food and recycles cellular components.
  • Which organelle contains digestive enzymes for degradation?
    The lysosome contains digestive enzymes for degradation.
  • What does the lysosome do in an animal cell?
    In an animal cell, the lysosome degrades and recycles intracellular and extracellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes.
  • What is the role of the lysosome in cellular metabolism?
    The lysosome degrades and recycles cellular materials, contributing to cellular metabolism and homeostasis.
  • What is the function of lysosome in the cell?
    The function of the lysosome is to degrade and recycle cellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes in an acidic environment.
  • How does a lysosome recycle materials in a cell?
    A lysosome recycles materials by degrading old organelles and macromolecules through autophagy and phagocytosis, then releasing the breakdown products for reuse.
  • How does a lysosome recycle materials in a cell?
    Lysosomes recycle materials by fusing with autophagosomes or phagosomes, degrading their contents, and releasing the breakdown products for cellular reuse.
  • What organelle breaks down and recycles worn out cell components?
    The lysosome breaks down and recycles worn out cell components.
  • Which organelle acts as the recycling center for the cell?
    The lysosome acts as the recycling center for the cell.
  • Which organelle serves as the recycling center for the cell?
    The lysosome serves as the recycling center for the cell.
  • What tag must proteins have to be targeted to the lysosome for degradation?
    Proteins must have a mannose 6-phosphate tag to be targeted to the lysosome for degradation.