Back
Which organelle contains digestive enzymes responsible for degrading cellular materials? The lysosome contains digestive enzymes responsible for degrading cellular materials. Which type of cell would be most suitable for studying lysosomes and their function? A cell with high levels of intracellular and extracellular degradation activity, such as a phagocytic cell, would be most suitable for studying lysosomes. What is the primary function of the lysosome in a cell? The primary function of the lysosome is to degrade intracellular and extracellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes. Which organelle in the cell contains digestive enzymes? The lysosome contains digestive enzymes. What is the name of the cell organelle that contains digestive enzymes? The lysosome is the cell organelle that contains digestive enzymes. Which organelle contains hydrolytic enzymes for degradation? The lysosome contains hydrolytic enzymes for degradation. Which organelle is responsible for storing waste in the cell? Lysosomes are responsible for storing and degrading waste in the cell. Which organelle removes waste from the cell? The lysosome removes waste from the cell by degrading it. In which organelle are acid hydrolases found? Acid hydrolases are found in the lysosome. Which organelle contains digestive enzymes for breaking down cellular materials? The lysosome contains digestive enzymes for breaking down cellular materials. Which organelle breaks down food and other materials in the cell? The lysosome breaks down food and other materials in the cell. Which organelle is responsible for getting rid of waste in the cell? The lysosome is responsible for getting rid of waste in the cell. What part of the cell gets rid of waste materials? The lysosome gets rid of waste materials in the cell. What contains digestive enzymes in a cell? The lysosome contains digestive enzymes in a cell. What is the function of a lysosome in cellular processes? The function of a lysosome is to degrade and recycle cellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes in an acidic environment. What organelle contains hydrolytic enzymes for breaking down biomolecules? The lysosome contains hydrolytic enzymes for breaking down biomolecules. What organelle eliminates waste from the cell? The lysosome eliminates waste from the cell by degrading it. What would happen if a cell's lysosomes burst? If a cell's lysosomes burst, the digestive enzymes could degrade cellular components, potentially leading to cell death. What organelle removes waste from the cell? The lysosome removes waste from the cell. What organelle stores waste before degradation in the cell? The lysosome stores and degrades waste in the cell. Which cell organelle is responsible for removing waste? The lysosome is responsible for removing waste. What would happen if the lysosome was missing from a cell? If the lysosome was missing, the cell would be unable to efficiently degrade and recycle materials, leading to accumulation of waste and potential cellular dysfunction. Which organelle breaks down food and recycles cellular components? The lysosome breaks down food and recycles cellular components. Which organelle contains digestive enzymes for degradation? The lysosome contains digestive enzymes for degradation. What does the lysosome do in an animal cell? In an animal cell, the lysosome degrades and recycles intracellular and extracellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes. What is the role of the lysosome in cellular metabolism? The lysosome degrades and recycles cellular materials, contributing to cellular metabolism and homeostasis. What is the function of lysosome in the cell? The function of the lysosome is to degrade and recycle cellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes in an acidic environment. How does a lysosome recycle materials in a cell? A lysosome recycles materials by degrading old organelles and macromolecules through autophagy and phagocytosis, then releasing the breakdown products for reuse. How does a lysosome recycle materials in a cell? Lysosomes recycle materials by fusing with autophagosomes or phagosomes, degrading their contents, and releasing the breakdown products for cellular reuse. What organelle breaks down and recycles worn out cell components? The lysosome breaks down and recycles worn out cell components. Which organelle acts as the recycling center for the cell? The lysosome acts as the recycling center for the cell. Which organelle serves as the recycling center for the cell? The lysosome serves as the recycling center for the cell. What tag must proteins have to be targeted to the lysosome for degradation? Proteins must have a mannose 6-phosphate tag to be targeted to the lysosome for degradation.
Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/33