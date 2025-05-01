Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

Which organelle contains digestive enzymes responsible for degrading cellular materials? The lysosome contains digestive enzymes responsible for degrading cellular materials.

Which type of cell would be most suitable for studying lysosomes and their function? A cell with high levels of intracellular and extracellular degradation activity, such as a phagocytic cell, would be most suitable for studying lysosomes.

What is the primary function of the lysosome in a cell? The primary function of the lysosome is to degrade intracellular and extracellular materials using acid hydrolase enzymes.

