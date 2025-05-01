Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

What occurs during meiosis but not mitosis? Crossing over and homologous recombination occur during meiosis but not mitosis.

What is a mature egg cell called? A mature egg cell is called an ovum.

What distinguishes prophase I of meiosis from prophase of mitosis? Prophase I of meiosis includes crossing over and the formation of bivalents, which do not occur in mitosis.

What is the cell that results from fertilization called? The cell that results from fertilization is called a zygote.

What is the female sex cell called? The female sex cell is called an egg or ovum.

What separates at metaphase I in mitosis? In mitosis, sister chromatids separate at metaphase, while in meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate.