Back
What occurs during meiosis but not mitosis? Crossing over and homologous recombination occur during meiosis but not mitosis. What is a mature egg cell called? A mature egg cell is called an ovum. What distinguishes prophase I of meiosis from prophase of mitosis? Prophase I of meiosis includes crossing over and the formation of bivalents, which do not occur in mitosis. What is the cell that results from fertilization called? The cell that results from fertilization is called a zygote. What is the female sex cell called? The female sex cell is called an egg or ovum. What separates at metaphase I in mitosis? In mitosis, sister chromatids separate at metaphase, while in meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate. What is the female reproductive cell called? The female reproductive cell is called an ovum or egg cell. What is a reproductive cell called? A reproductive cell is called a gamete. What is a female reproductive cell called? A female reproductive cell is called an ovum or egg cell. What type of cell undergoes meiosis? Germ cells undergo meiosis. How is metaphase different in mitosis and meiosis? In mitosis, individual chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate, while in meiosis I, homologous chromosomes (bivalents) line up together at the metaphase plate. How many cell divisions occur in meiosis? Meiosis involves two cell divisions. How is meiosis II similar to mitosis? Meiosis II is similar to mitosis because both involve the separation of sister chromatids into individual cells. How many times does a cell divide during meiosis? A cell divides twice during meiosis. How is metaphase I different from metaphase in mitosis? In metaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes (bivalents) align together at the metaphase plate, while in mitosis, individual chromosomes align at the plate. How many chromosomes does a human egg cell have? A human egg cell has 23 chromosomes. How many times does the cell divide during meiosis? The cell divides twice during meiosis. How many chromosomes are found in a sperm cell? A human sperm cell has 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a sperm cell? A human sperm cell contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human egg cell? A human egg cell contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human sex cell? A human sex cell (sperm or egg) contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human egg cell? A human egg cell contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes does a sex cell have? A human sex cell has 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human sperm cell? A human sperm cell contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a sex cell? A human sex cell contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a human sperm cell? A human sperm cell contains 23 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in a sperm cell? A human sperm cell contains 23 chromosomes. What type of cell does meiosis produce? Meiosis produces haploid gametes, such as sperm and egg cells. What are two differences between meiosis and mitosis? Meiosis involves two cell divisions and produces genetically diverse haploid cells, while mitosis involves one division and produces identical diploid cells. Meiosis involves how many cell divisions? Meiosis involves two cell divisions. What event occurs in meiosis but not mitosis? Crossing over and homologous recombination occur in meiosis but not in mitosis. What meiotic division is most similar to mitosis? Meiosis II is most similar to mitosis.
Meiosis quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/32