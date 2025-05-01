Back
What is the difference between rough endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and smooth endoplasmic reticulum (ER) in eukaryotic cells? The rough ER is covered with ribosomes and is involved in protein synthesis and transport, while the smooth ER lacks ribosomes and is responsible for lipid synthesis, including phospholipids and steroids, and detoxification. What is an example of a membranous organelle found in eukaryotic cells? Examples of membranous organelles include the nucleus, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum (rough and smooth), Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, vacuoles, vesicles, chloroplasts (in plants), and peroxisomes. Which organelle is primarily responsible for lipid synthesis in eukaryotic cells? The smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER) is primarily responsible for lipid synthesis. Which organelle in eukaryotic cells is enclosed by a double membrane? The nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplasts (in plant cells) are organelles enclosed by a double membrane. Which cell organelle is involved in both detoxification and lipid synthesis? The smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER) is involved in both detoxification and lipid synthesis. Which structure in a eukaryotic cell is not considered a membranous organelle? Structures such as ribosomes, the cytoskeleton, and centrosomes are not considered membranous organelles because they lack a surrounding membrane. What does the term 'lumen' refer to in the context of a cell? In cell biology, the lumen refers to the internal space or cavity within a membrane-bound organelle, such as the inside of the endoplasmic reticulum or Golgi apparatus. Which organelle is responsible for synthesizing cholesterol in eukaryotic cells? The smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER) is responsible for synthesizing cholesterol and other lipids. What do lysosomes and the Golgi apparatus have in common? Both lysosomes and the Golgi apparatus are membrane-bound organelles involved in processing and transporting cellular materials; they are part of the endomembrane system and communicate via vesicle trafficking. Which organelle functions as a storage compartment for materials in eukaryotic cells? The vacuole functions as a storage compartment for materials such as water, nutrients, and waste in eukaryotic cells. Where in the cell are lipids synthesized? Lipids are synthesized in the smooth endoplasmic reticulum (smooth ER) of the cell.
