Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Is sickle cell anemia an example of codominance according to Mendelian inheritance principles? No, sickle cell anemia is not an example of codominance according to Mendelian inheritance principles. Mendelian inheritance typically describes traits as dominant or recessive, but codominance refers to a situation where both alleles are fully expressed in the phenotype. Sickle cell anemia is more accurately described as an example of incomplete dominance, where heterozygotes show an intermediate phenotype. The provided materials do not discuss codominance or sickle cell anemia specifically.

What does it mean for an individual to be homozygous for a gene? An individual is homozygous for a gene if both alleles for that gene are identical. This means they have two copies of the same allele.

How are dominant alleles expressed in the phenotype when paired with a recessive allele? Dominant alleles are always expressed in the phenotype, even if paired with a recessive allele. The physical trait associated with the dominant allele will be visible.

What is the F2 generation in Mendel’s experiments, and how is it produced? The F2 generation is the offspring produced by mating F1 individuals, which are the children of the original parental (P1) generation. In plants, F2 can result from crossing F1 siblings or F1 individuals with their parents.

What does Mendel’s law of segregation state about allele inheritance during gamete formation? Mendel’s law of segregation states that only one allele from each parent is passed to the offspring during gamete formation. This prevents doubling of genetic information in the offspring.

How does the law of independent assortment affect the inheritance of traits controlled by different genes? The law of independent assortment states that alleles of different genes are passed independently of each other. This allows for varied combinations of traits in offspring.