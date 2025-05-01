What are cell surface markers involved in immune reactions, and what roles do they play in antigen presentation?

Cell surface markers involved in immune reactions include MHC class I and MHC class II molecules. MHC class I molecules present intracellular antigens to cytotoxic T cells, while MHC class II molecules present extracellular antigens to T helper and T regulatory cells. These markers are essential for activating specific immune responses by displaying antigen fragments on the cell surface.