Microtubules and Cell Division quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main types of microtubules involved in cell division, and what are their specific roles?
The main types of microtubules in cell division are: kinetochore microtubules (attach to centromeres of chromosomes), chromosomal microtubules (attach to chromosomal ends), polar microtubules (stabilize other microtubules), and astral microtubules (extend from centrosomes to the cell periphery). Each type plays a specific role in organizing and segregating chromosomes during cell division.
What is the function of the mitotic spindle during cell division?
The mitotic spindle, formed by microtubules, is responsible for segregating replicated chromosomes into the two daughter cells during cell division.
How do microtubules contribute to the different stages of mitosis?
Microtubules are involved in each stage of mitosis by organizing, moving, and separating chromosomes. They form the mitotic spindle, align chromosomes at the cell's center, and pull chromatids apart during anaphase.
What role do motor proteins play in microtubule function during cell division?
Motor proteins facilitate the movement and separation of chromosomes by interacting with microtubules, ensuring proper chromosome segregation during cell division.
What is the contractile ring, and what is its role in cell division?
The contractile ring is a structure formed at the end of cell division that separates the two daughter cells, completing the division process.
