Mitosis quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main phases a cell must complete before entering mitosis, and what occurs in each phase? A cell must complete G1 (growth and preparation), S (DNA synthesis/replication), and G2 (final preparation) phases before entering mitosis.

What role do M Cyclins and Cyclin-Dependent Kinases (CDKs) play in mitosis? M Cyclins bind to and activate CDKs, which then activate proteins necessary for the cell to enter and progress through mitosis.

How does the phosphatase protein CDC25 regulate the entry into mitosis? CDC25 removes inhibitory phosphate groups from CDKs, allowing them to bind to M Cyclins and activate mitosis-related proteins.

What is the function of condensin protein complexes during mitosis? Condensins compact chromosomes, making them highly condensed and movable for proper segregation during mitosis.

What is the role of cohesin protein complexes in mitosis? Cohesins hold sister chromatids together until anaphase, ensuring accurate chromosome segregation.

During which phase of mitosis does the mitotic spindle form, and what is its function? The mitotic spindle forms during prophase and functions to organize and separate chromosomes during mitosis.