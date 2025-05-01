Mitosis quiz #1 Flashcards
What are the main phases a cell must complete before entering mitosis, and what occurs in each phase?
A cell must complete G1 (growth and preparation), S (DNA synthesis/replication), and G2 (final preparation) phases before entering mitosis.What role do M Cyclins and Cyclin-Dependent Kinases (CDKs) play in mitosis?
M Cyclins bind to and activate CDKs, which then activate proteins necessary for the cell to enter and progress through mitosis.How does the phosphatase protein CDC25 regulate the entry into mitosis?
CDC25 removes inhibitory phosphate groups from CDKs, allowing them to bind to M Cyclins and activate mitosis-related proteins.What is the function of condensin protein complexes during mitosis?
Condensins compact chromosomes, making them highly condensed and movable for proper segregation during mitosis.What is the role of cohesin protein complexes in mitosis?
Cohesins hold sister chromatids together until anaphase, ensuring accurate chromosome segregation.During which phase of mitosis does the mitotic spindle form, and what is its function?
The mitotic spindle forms during prophase and functions to organize and separate chromosomes during mitosis.What major event characterizes prometaphase in mitosis?
Prometaphase is characterized by the breakdown of the nuclear envelope and the attachment of spindle microtubules to chromosomes at the kinetochore.What is the metaphase plate, and when does it form during mitosis?
The metaphase plate is the alignment of chromosomes at the cell's equator, forming during metaphase.What is the spindle assembly checkpoint, and why is it important?
The spindle assembly checkpoint ensures all chromosomes are properly aligned at the metaphase plate before anaphase begins, preventing errors in chromosome segregation.How are sister chromatids separated during anaphase?
During anaphase, the enzyme separase cleaves cohesins, allowing sister chromatids to be pulled apart toward opposite spindle poles.What is the function of the anaphase promoting complex (APC) during mitosis?
The APC triggers the degradation of proteins that hold sister chromatids together and regulates progression from metaphase to anaphase.What happens to the spindle poles during anaphase?
During anaphase, spindle poles move further apart, helping to separate the sister chromatids into two groups.What key events occur during telophase in mitosis?
During telophase, the nuclear envelope reforms around separated chromatids and the mitotic spindle disassembles.What is the final outcome of mitosis for the cell?
The final outcome of mitosis is the formation of two genetically identical daughter cells.Why is chromosomal condensation necessary for mitosis?
Chromosomal condensation is necessary to prevent DNA tangling and to ensure efficient and accurate chromosome movement during mitosis.What is the role of the centromere during mitosis?
The centromere is the region where sister chromatids are joined and where spindle fibers attach via the kinetochore.How do centrosomes contribute to mitosis?
Centrosomes organize the mitotic spindle and define the two poles of the cell, guiding chromosome movement.What is the kinetochore, and what is its function during mitosis?
The kinetochore is a protein structure on the centromere where spindle microtubules attach to move chromosomes during mitosis.What is the difference between condensins and cohesins in chromosome dynamics?
Condensins compact chromosomes for movement, while cohesins hold sister chromatids together until anaphase.What triggers the disassembly of the mitotic spindle?
The disassembly of the mitotic spindle is triggered during telophase as the nuclear envelope reforms.What ensures that each daughter cell receives the correct number of chromosomes during mitosis?
Proper function of the spindle assembly checkpoint, cohesins, and the mitotic spindle ensures accurate chromosome segregation.What is the significance of bi-orientation of chromosomes during prometaphase?
Bi-orientation ensures that each sister chromatid is attached to opposite spindle poles, allowing for equal segregation.How does the cell prevent premature separation of sister chromatids before anaphase?
Cohesins hold sister chromatids together until separase cleaves them at anaphase, preventing premature separation.What is cytokinesis, and how is it related to mitosis?
Cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm that follows mitosis, resulting in two separate daughter cells.