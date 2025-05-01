Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What role do spindle fibers play in mitosis? Spindle fibers attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids during mitosis.

What is the second phase of mitosis? The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase.

During which stage of mitosis does DNA condense and form chromosomes? DNA condenses and forms chromosomes during prophase.

What type of cells does mitosis occur in? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.

What does mitosis result in? Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.

In mitosis, how are the two resulting cells related to each other? The two resulting cells are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell.