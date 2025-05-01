Skip to main content
Mitosis quiz #2

  • What role do spindle fibers play in mitosis?
    Spindle fibers attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids during mitosis.
  • What is the second phase of mitosis?
    The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase.
  • During which stage of mitosis does DNA condense and form chromosomes?
    DNA condenses and forms chromosomes during prophase.
  • What type of cells does mitosis occur in?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • What does mitosis result in?
    Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • In mitosis, how are the two resulting cells related to each other?
    The two resulting cells are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell.
  • What is the purpose of mitosis?
    The purpose of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction.
  • Why is mitosis important?
    Mitosis is important for growth, tissue repair, and maintaining genetic consistency in somatic cells.
  • How many cells are produced by mitosis?
    Mitosis produces two cells.
  • What is the final phase of mitosis?
    The final phase of mitosis is telophase.
  • How many cells are present at the beginning of mitosis?
    One cell is present at the beginning of mitosis.
  • What anchors the spindle in mitosis?
    The spindle is anchored by centrosomes at opposite poles of the cell.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up across the center of the cell?
    Chromosomes line up across the center of the cell during metaphase.
  • What is the last stage of mitosis?
    The last stage of mitosis is telophase.
  • Mitosis produces only what type of cells?
    Mitosis produces only somatic (body) cells.
  • Which is not a phase of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or cytokinesis?
    Cytokinesis is not a phase of mitosis; it follows mitosis.
  • Does mitosis or meiosis occur more frequently in your body?
    Mitosis occurs more frequently in your body.
  • What part of the cell is actually dividing in mitosis?
    The nucleus is dividing during mitosis.
  • Mitosis is division of the ______.
    Mitosis is division of the nucleus.
  • What is the period of cell division called?
    The period of cell division is called mitosis (M phase).
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes align in the center of the cell?
    Chromosomes align in the center of the cell during metaphase.
  • Does mitosis or meiosis produce body cells?
    Mitosis produces body cells.
  • Which organisms replicate cells by mitosis?
    Both plants and animals replicate cells by mitosis.
  • Are mitosis daughter cells haploid or diploid?
    Mitosis daughter cells are diploid.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes align at the equator of the cell?
    Chromosomes align at the equator of the cell during metaphase.
