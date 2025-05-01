Back
What role do spindle fibers play in mitosis? Spindle fibers attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids during mitosis. What is the second phase of mitosis? The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase. During which stage of mitosis does DNA condense and form chromosomes? DNA condenses and forms chromosomes during prophase. What type of cells does mitosis occur in? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What does mitosis result in? Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. In mitosis, how are the two resulting cells related to each other? The two resulting cells are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell. What is the purpose of mitosis? The purpose of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction. Why is mitosis important? Mitosis is important for growth, tissue repair, and maintaining genetic consistency in somatic cells. In what type of cell does mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What is the final result of mitosis? The final result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What type of cells does mitosis make? Mitosis makes somatic (body) cells. How many cells are produced by mitosis? Mitosis produces two cells. What type of cells does mitosis make? Mitosis makes somatic (body) cells. What is the final phase of mitosis? The final phase of mitosis is telophase. How many cells are present at the beginning of mitosis? One cell is present at the beginning of mitosis. What is the overall purpose of mitosis? The overall purpose of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance. What anchors the spindle in mitosis? The spindle is anchored by centrosomes at opposite poles of the cell. What is the end result of mitosis? The end result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up across the center of the cell? Chromosomes line up across the center of the cell during metaphase. What is the final product of mitosis? The final product of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What is the purpose of mitosis? The purpose of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction. What is the last stage of mitosis? The last stage of mitosis is telophase. Mitosis produces only what type of cells? Mitosis produces only somatic (body) cells. What is the end product of mitosis? The end product of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What is the outcome of mitosis? The outcome of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. Which is not a phase of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or cytokinesis? Cytokinesis is not a phase of mitosis; it follows mitosis. What is the last phase of mitosis? The last phase of mitosis is telophase. Does mitosis or meiosis occur more frequently in your body? Mitosis occurs more frequently in your body. In what type of cell does mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What part of the cell is actually dividing in mitosis? The nucleus is dividing during mitosis. Mitosis is division of the ______. Mitosis is division of the nucleus. What is the period of cell division called? The period of cell division is called mitosis (M phase). What is the result of mitosis? The result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes align in the center of the cell? Chromosomes align in the center of the cell during metaphase. Does mitosis or meiosis produce body cells? Mitosis produces body cells. Which organisms replicate cells by mitosis? Both plants and animals replicate cells by mitosis. Are mitosis daughter cells haploid or diploid? Mitosis daughter cells are diploid. What kind of cells does mitosis make? Mitosis makes somatic (body) cells. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes align at the equator of the cell? Chromosomes align at the equator of the cell during metaphase. What is the end result of mitosis? The end result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
Mitosis quiz #2
