What is a result of mitosis? A result of mitosis is the formation of two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.

During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell? Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase.

What is an acronym for the stages of mitosis? PMAT: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase.

Are daughter cells in mitosis haploid or diploid? Daughter cells in mitosis are diploid.

Where does mitosis occur in the cell? Mitosis occurs in the nucleus of the cell.