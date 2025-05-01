Back
What is a result of mitosis? A result of mitosis is the formation of two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up? Chromosomes line up during metaphase. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell? Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase. What is an acronym for the stages of mitosis? PMAT: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase. Are daughter cells in mitosis haploid or diploid? Daughter cells in mitosis are diploid. Where does mitosis occur in the cell? Mitosis occurs in the nucleus of the cell. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell? Chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell during metaphase. What is the final phase of mitosis? The final phase of mitosis is telophase. What are the results of mitosis? The results of mitosis are two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. When do sister chromatids separate in mitosis? Sister chromatids separate during anaphase of mitosis. What type of cells does mitosis occur in? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What is the process that makes an exact copy of a cell? Mitosis is the process that makes an exact copy of a cell. What cells does mitosis occur in? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. Are daughter cells identical to parent cells in mitosis? Yes, daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell in mitosis. What is the end product of mitosis? The end product of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. Are homologous chromosomes present in mitosis? Homologous chromosomes are present in the cell, but mitosis separates sister chromatids, not homologous chromosomes. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up? Chromosomes line up during metaphase. Are daughter cells diploid or haploid in mitosis? Daughter cells are diploid in mitosis. What is occurring during the mitosis phase? During mitosis, the nucleus divides, chromosomes condense, align, separate, and two identical nuclei are formed. What does PMAT stand for in mitosis? PMAT stands for Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase. What is the final stage of mitosis? The final stage of mitosis is telophase. When are chromosomes visible during the cell cycle? Chromosomes are visible during prophase of mitosis. In which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense? Chromosomes condense during prophase. What is the first stage of mitosis? The first stage of mitosis is prophase. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell? Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell? Chromosomes line up in the middle of the cell during metaphase. What is mitosis not used for? Mitosis is not used for producing gametes (sex cells); that is the role of meiosis. What is the number of chromosomes in daughter cells after mitosis? Daughter cells have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell after mitosis. What happens to the nucleus during prophase? During prophase, the nucleus remains intact, but the chromosomes condense and become visible. What is the first phase of mitosis? The first phase of mitosis is prophase. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes move away from the center? Chromosomes move away from the center during anaphase. Which is a result of mitosis? A result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What kind of cells does mitosis make? Mitosis makes somatic (body) cells. Do sex cells undergo mitosis? No, sex cells (gametes) are produced by meiosis, not mitosis. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes first become visible? Chromosomes first become visible during prophase. Why is mitosis needed by the cell? Mitosis is needed for growth, tissue repair, and maintaining genetic consistency. What is the first phase of mitosis? The first phase of mitosis is prophase. How are mitosis and cytokinesis different? Mitosis is the division of the nucleus, while cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm. How many rounds of cell division occur in mitosis? One round of cell division occurs in mitosis. Which is not a phase of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or interphase? Interphase is not a phase of mitosis.
Mitosis quiz #3
