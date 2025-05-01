Skip to main content
Mitosis quiz #3

  • What is a result of mitosis?
    A result of mitosis is the formation of two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes line up?
    Chromosomes line up during metaphase.
  • What is an acronym for the stages of mitosis?
    PMAT: Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase.
  • Are daughter cells in mitosis haploid or diploid?
    Daughter cells in mitosis are diploid.
  • Where does mitosis occur in the cell?
    Mitosis occurs in the nucleus of the cell.
  • What are the results of mitosis?
    The results of mitosis are two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • When do sister chromatids separate in mitosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase of mitosis.
  • What type of cells does mitosis occur in?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • What is the process that makes an exact copy of a cell?
    Mitosis is the process that makes an exact copy of a cell.
  • Are daughter cells identical to parent cells in mitosis?
    Yes, daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell in mitosis.
  • What is the end product of mitosis?
    The end product of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • Are homologous chromosomes present in mitosis?
    Homologous chromosomes are present in the cell, but mitosis separates sister chromatids, not homologous chromosomes.
  • What is occurring during the mitosis phase?
    During mitosis, the nucleus divides, chromosomes condense, align, separate, and two identical nuclei are formed.
  • When are chromosomes visible during the cell cycle?
    Chromosomes are visible during prophase of mitosis.
  • In which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense?
    Chromosomes condense during prophase.
  • What is the first stage of mitosis?
    The first stage of mitosis is prophase.
  • What is mitosis not used for?
    Mitosis is not used for producing gametes (sex cells); that is the role of meiosis.
  • What is the number of chromosomes in daughter cells after mitosis?
    Daughter cells have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell after mitosis.
  • What happens to the nucleus during prophase?
    During prophase, the nucleus remains intact, but the chromosomes condense and become visible.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes move away from the center?
    Chromosomes move away from the center during anaphase.
  • What kind of cells does mitosis make?
    Mitosis makes somatic (body) cells.
  • Do sex cells undergo mitosis?
    No, sex cells (gametes) are produced by meiosis, not mitosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes first become visible?
    Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.
  • Why is mitosis needed by the cell?
    Mitosis is needed for growth, tissue repair, and maintaining genetic consistency.
  • How are mitosis and cytokinesis different?
    Mitosis is the division of the nucleus, while cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm.
  • How many rounds of cell division occur in mitosis?
    One round of cell division occurs in mitosis.
  • Which is not a phase of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or interphase?
    Interphase is not a phase of mitosis.