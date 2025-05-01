Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

In which phase of mitosis are chromosomes first seen as a result of chromatin coiling? Chromosomes are first seen during prophase as a result of chromatin coiling.

In which type of cells will mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.

Which is the result of mitosis? The result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.

During which phase does the membrane around the nucleus disappear? The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase.

During which phase of mitosis do the chromatids become chromosomes? During anaphase, chromatids are considered individual chromosomes after separation.