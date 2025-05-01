Skip to main content
Back

Mitosis quiz #4

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • In which phase of mitosis are chromosomes first seen as a result of chromatin coiling?
    Chromosomes are first seen during prophase as a result of chromatin coiling.
  • In which type of cells will mitosis occur?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • Which is the result of mitosis?
    The result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • During which phase does the membrane around the nucleus disappear?
    The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase.
  • Mitosis occurs in which type of cell?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • During which phase of mitosis do the chromatids become chromosomes?
    During anaphase, chromatids are considered individual chromosomes after separation.
  • Mitosis produces which cell type?
    Mitosis produces somatic (body) cells.
  • Which is not a phase of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or cytokinesis?
    Cytokinesis is not a phase of mitosis.
  • Which is not a phase of mitosis?
    Cytokinesis is not a phase of mitosis.
  • Which of the following is not a stage of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or interphase?
    Interphase is not a stage of mitosis.
  • Which sequence of stages in mitosis is correct?
    The correct sequence is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • Which is the first stage of mitosis?
    The first stage of mitosis is prophase.
  • Which cell type is produced by mitosis?
    Somatic (body) cells are produced by mitosis.
  • Which phase of mitosis follows prophase?
    Prometaphase follows prophase in mitosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense?
    Chromosomes condense during prophase.
  • What does mitosis produce?
    Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase of mitosis?
    Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles during anaphase.
  • In what cells does mitosis occur?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • What does not occur during mitosis?
    Crossing over and reduction of chromosome number do not occur during mitosis.
  • What is the result of mitosis: diploid or haploid cells?
    The result of mitosis is diploid cells.
  • What cell is not in a phase of mitosis: interphase or metaphase?
    Interphase is not a phase of mitosis.
  • What is nuclear division in a somatic cell called?
    Nuclear division in a somatic cell is called mitosis.
  • In what type of cells does mitosis occur?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • What happens during metaphase in mitosis?
    During metaphase, chromosomes align at the cell's equator.
  • What cell is in the first phase of mitosis?
    A somatic cell entering prophase is in the first phase of mitosis.
  • What does mitosis produce?
    Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • In what cell does mitosis occur?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • What is the final result of mitosis in a human?
    The final result is two genetically identical diploid cells, each with 46 chromosomes.
  • What type of cells do not undergo mitosis?
    Gametes (sex cells) do not undergo mitosis.
  • What is produced at the end of mitosis?
    Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells are produced at the end of mitosis.
  • What happens to sister chromatids during mitosis?
    Sister chromatids are separated and distributed to daughter cells during mitosis.
  • What is being separated during anaphase of mitosis?
    Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase.
  • What produces body cells: mitosis or meiosis?
    Mitosis produces body cells.
  • During which phase does the nucleus disappear?
    The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase.
  • What is PMAT in mitosis?
    PMAT stands for Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase—the main stages of mitosis.
  • What is the first and longest phase of mitosis?
    Prophase is the first and longest phase of mitosis.
  • What is the function of mitotic cell division?
    The function of mitotic cell division is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance.
  • What type of cells does mitosis produce?
    Mitosis produces somatic (body) cells.
  • What happens in metaphase in mitosis?
    In metaphase, chromosomes align at the cell's equator.
  • What type of cells undergo mitosis?
    Somatic (body) cells undergo mitosis.