Back
In which phase of mitosis are chromosomes first seen as a result of chromatin coiling? Chromosomes are first seen during prophase as a result of chromatin coiling. In which type of cells will mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. Which is the result of mitosis? The result of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. During which phase does the membrane around the nucleus disappear? The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase. Mitosis occurs in which type of cell? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. During which phase of mitosis do the chromatids become chromosomes? During anaphase, chromatids are considered individual chromosomes after separation. Mitosis produces which cell type? Mitosis produces somatic (body) cells. Which is not a phase of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or cytokinesis? Cytokinesis is not a phase of mitosis. Which is not a phase of mitosis? Cytokinesis is not a phase of mitosis. Which of the following is not a stage of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, or interphase? Interphase is not a stage of mitosis. Which sequence of stages in mitosis is correct? The correct sequence is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase. Which is the first stage of mitosis? The first stage of mitosis is prophase. Which cell type is produced by mitosis? Somatic (body) cells are produced by mitosis. Which phase of mitosis follows prophase? Prometaphase follows prophase in mitosis. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense? Chromosomes condense during prophase. What does mitosis produce? Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase of mitosis? Sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles during anaphase. In what cells does mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What does not occur during mitosis? Crossing over and reduction of chromosome number do not occur during mitosis. What is the result of mitosis: diploid or haploid cells? The result of mitosis is diploid cells. What cell is not in a phase of mitosis: interphase or metaphase? Interphase is not a phase of mitosis. What is nuclear division in a somatic cell called? Nuclear division in a somatic cell is called mitosis. In what type of cells does mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What happens during metaphase in mitosis? During metaphase, chromosomes align at the cell's equator. What cell is in the first phase of mitosis? A somatic cell entering prophase is in the first phase of mitosis. What does mitosis produce? Mitosis produces two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. In what cell does mitosis occur? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What is the final result of mitosis in a human? The final result is two genetically identical diploid cells, each with 46 chromosomes. What type of cells do not undergo mitosis? Gametes (sex cells) do not undergo mitosis. What is produced at the end of mitosis? Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells are produced at the end of mitosis. What happens to sister chromatids during mitosis? Sister chromatids are separated and distributed to daughter cells during mitosis. What is being separated during anaphase of mitosis? Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase. What produces body cells: mitosis or meiosis? Mitosis produces body cells. During which phase does the nucleus disappear? The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase. What is PMAT in mitosis? PMAT stands for Prophase, Metaphase, Anaphase, Telophase—the main stages of mitosis. What is the first and longest phase of mitosis? Prophase is the first and longest phase of mitosis. What is the function of mitotic cell division? The function of mitotic cell division is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance. What type of cells does mitosis produce? Mitosis produces somatic (body) cells. What happens in metaphase in mitosis? In metaphase, chromosomes align at the cell's equator. What type of cells undergo mitosis? Somatic (body) cells undergo mitosis.
Mitosis quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40