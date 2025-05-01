Skip to main content
Mitosis quiz #5

  • What is the 2nd phase of mitosis?
    The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase.
  • What role do spindles play in mitosis?
    Spindles attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids during mitosis.
  • What is the longest phase of mitosis?
    Prophase is the longest phase of mitosis.
  • When a cell undergoes mitosis, what is the result?
    The result is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • What is the goal of mitosis?
    The goal of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance.
  • What happens to the original cell after mitosis?
    The original cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells.
  • During which phase of mitosis are chromosomes replicated?
    Chromosomes are replicated during S phase, before mitosis begins.
  • What does metaphase look like in mitosis?
    In metaphase, chromosomes are aligned at the cell's equator.
  • What is made at the end of mitosis?
    Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells are made at the end of mitosis.
  • During which phase of mitosis do sister chromatids separate?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
  • What is the first phase of mitosis?
    The first phase of mitosis is prophase.
  • Mitosis occurs in what cells?
    Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells.
  • What happens to the centrioles during mitosis?
    Centrioles duplicate and move to opposite poles to help form the mitotic spindle.
  • What separates during anaphase of mitosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase.
  • What are the four stages of mitosis?
    The four stages of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
  • During which stage does the nucleus disappear?
    The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase.
  • During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense?
    Chromosomes condense during prophase.
  • What is the function of mitosis?
    The function of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance.
  • What is metaphase in mitosis?
    Metaphase is the stage where chromosomes align at the cell's equator.
  • What happens in the prophase of mitosis?
    In prophase, chromosomes condense and the mitotic spindle begins to form.
  • What is the order of mitosis?
    The order of mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • What is the product of mitosis?
    The product of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • What is the correct sequence for plant cell mitosis?
    The correct sequence is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • What type of reproduction is mitosis?
    Mitosis is a form of asexual reproduction.
  • What is the main purpose of mitosis?
    The main purpose of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance.
  • During which phase of mitosis do centromeres divide?
    Centromeres divide during anaphase.
  • Centromeres split during what phase of mitosis?
    Centromeres split during anaphase.
  • What types of cells go through mitosis?
    Somatic (body) cells go through mitosis.
  • How many rounds of division occur in mitosis?
    One round of division occurs in mitosis.
  • How many cells are at the beginning of mitosis?
    One cell is at the beginning of mitosis.