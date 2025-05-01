Back
What is the 2nd phase of mitosis? The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase. What is the 2nd phase of mitosis? The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase. What role do spindles play in mitosis? Spindles attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids during mitosis. What is the longest phase of mitosis? Prophase is the longest phase of mitosis. What is the longest stage of mitosis? Prophase is the longest stage of mitosis. What is the longest stage in mitosis? Prophase is the longest stage in mitosis. When a cell undergoes mitosis, what is the result? The result is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What is the goal of mitosis? The goal of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance. What happens to the original cell after mitosis? The original cell divides to form two genetically identical daughter cells. During which phase of mitosis are chromosomes replicated? Chromosomes are replicated during S phase, before mitosis begins. What does metaphase look like in mitosis? In metaphase, chromosomes are aligned at the cell's equator. What is made at the end of mitosis? Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells are made at the end of mitosis. During which phase of mitosis do sister chromatids separate? Sister chromatids separate during anaphase. What is the first phase of mitosis? The first phase of mitosis is prophase. Mitosis occurs in what cells? Mitosis occurs in somatic (body) cells. What is the first phase of mitosis? The first phase of mitosis is prophase. What happens to the centrioles during mitosis? Centrioles duplicate and move to opposite poles to help form the mitotic spindle. What separates during anaphase of mitosis? Sister chromatids separate during anaphase. What are the four stages of mitosis? The four stages of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. During which stage does the nucleus disappear? The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase. What is formed at the end of mitosis? Two genetically identical diploid daughter cells are formed at the end of mitosis. What are the four phases of mitosis? The four phases of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. During which phase of mitosis do chromosomes condense? Chromosomes condense during prophase. What is the function of mitosis? The function of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance. What is metaphase in mitosis? Metaphase is the stage where chromosomes align at the cell's equator. What happens in the prophase of mitosis? In prophase, chromosomes condense and the mitotic spindle begins to form. What happens in prophase of mitosis? In prophase, chromosomes condense and the mitotic spindle forms. What is the order of mitosis? The order of mitosis is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase. What is the product of mitosis? The product of mitosis is two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. What happens during prophase of mitosis? During prophase, chromosomes condense and the mitotic spindle forms. What is the correct sequence for plant cell mitosis? The correct sequence is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase. What type of reproduction is mitosis? Mitosis is a form of asexual reproduction. What is the main purpose of mitosis? The main purpose of mitosis is to produce genetically identical cells for growth, repair, and maintenance. During which phase of mitosis do centromeres divide? Centromeres divide during anaphase. What are the 4 stages of mitosis? The 4 stages of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Centromeres split during what phase of mitosis? Centromeres split during anaphase. What are the 4 phases of mitosis? The 4 phases of mitosis are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. What types of cells go through mitosis? Somatic (body) cells go through mitosis. How many rounds of division occur in mitosis? One round of division occurs in mitosis. How many cells are at the beginning of mitosis? One cell is at the beginning of mitosis.
Mitosis quiz #5
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40