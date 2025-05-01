Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the 2nd phase of mitosis? The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase.

What is the 2nd phase of mitosis? The second phase of mitosis is prometaphase.

What role do spindles play in mitosis? Spindles attach to chromosomes and help separate sister chromatids during mitosis.

What is the longest phase of mitosis? Prophase is the longest phase of mitosis.

What is the longest stage of mitosis? Prophase is the longest stage of mitosis.

What is the longest stage in mitosis? Prophase is the longest stage in mitosis.