How many divisions occur in mitosis? One division occurs in mitosis.

How many cell divisions occur during mitosis? One cell division occurs during mitosis.

After mitosis, how many chromosomes are there in each daughter cell? Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.

How many chromosomes are at the beginning of mitosis? The number of chromosomes at the beginning of mitosis is the same as in the parent cell.

How many haploid cells does mitosis produce? Mitosis does not produce haploid cells; it produces diploid cells.

In mitosis, how many cells are made? Two cells are made in mitosis.