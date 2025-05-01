Skip to main content
Mitosis quiz #6

  • How many divisions occur in mitosis?
    One division occurs in mitosis.
  • After mitosis, how many chromosomes are there in each daughter cell?
    Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
  • How many haploid cells does mitosis produce?
    Mitosis does not produce haploid cells; it produces diploid cells.
  • In mitosis, how many cells are made?
    Two cells are made in mitosis.
  • How are mitosis and cytokinesis alike?
    Both are processes involved in cell division, but mitosis divides the nucleus and cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm.
  • How many daughter cells are formed during mitosis?
    Two daughter cells are formed during mitosis.
  • If a cell has 8 chromosomes, how many will it have after mitosis?
    Each daughter cell will have 8 chromosomes after mitosis.
  • How many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after mitosis?
    Each daughter cell will have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
  • How many chromosomes do humans have after mitosis?
    Humans have 46 chromosomes in each daughter cell after mitosis.
  • How many cells does mitosis produce?
    Mitosis produces two cells.
  • How many cells are present at the end of mitosis?
    Two cells are present at the end of mitosis.
  • How many daughter cells does mitosis produce?
    Mitosis produces two daughter cells.
  • How many cells are produced in mitosis?
    Two cells are produced in mitosis.
  • What is the order of mitosis and cytokinesis?
    Mitosis occurs first, followed by cytokinesis.
  • Arrange the steps of mitosis in the correct order.
    The correct order is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase.
  • Mitosis results in two ______.
    Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells.
  • Are daughter cells identical to the parent cell after mitosis?
    Yes, daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell after mitosis.
  • What happens during the M phase of the cell cycle?
    During the M phase, the nucleus divides (mitosis) and the cytoplasm divides (cytokinesis).
  • What occurs to the cell during mitosis?
    The nucleus divides, chromosomes are separated, and two identical nuclei are formed.
  • What types of cells do not undergo mitosis?
    Gametes (sex cells) do not undergo mitosis.
  • What happens during M phase of the cell cycle?
    During M phase, mitosis and cytokinesis occur, resulting in two daughter cells.
  • Mitosis is the process in which a cell divides into how many cells?
    Mitosis divides a cell into two genetically identical daughter cells.