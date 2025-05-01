Back
How many divisions occur in mitosis? One division occurs in mitosis. How many cell divisions occur during mitosis? One cell division occurs during mitosis. After mitosis, how many chromosomes are there in each daughter cell? Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. How many chromosomes are at the beginning of mitosis? The number of chromosomes at the beginning of mitosis is the same as in the parent cell. How many haploid cells does mitosis produce? Mitosis does not produce haploid cells; it produces diploid cells. In mitosis, how many cells are made? Two cells are made in mitosis. How are mitosis and cytokinesis alike? Both are processes involved in cell division, but mitosis divides the nucleus and cytokinesis divides the cytoplasm. How many chromosomes do cells have after mitosis? Cells have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell after mitosis. How many chromosomes will be in each daughter cell after mitosis? Each daughter cell will have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. Each daughter cell has how many chromosomes after mitosis? Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. How many daughter cells are formed during mitosis? Two daughter cells are formed during mitosis. If a cell has 8 chromosomes, how many will it have after mitosis? Each daughter cell will have 8 chromosomes after mitosis. How many chromosomes are in a cell after mitosis? The same number as the parent cell. How many chromosomes are in each cell after mitosis? Each cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. How many chromosomes are at the start of mitosis? The same number as in the parent cell. How many chromosomes result from mitosis? Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. How many chromosomes were present before mitosis? The same number as in the parent cell. How many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after mitosis? Each daughter cell will have the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell. How many chromosomes does the daughter cell have after mitosis? The same number as the parent cell. How many chromosomes are at the start of mitosis? The same number as in the parent cell. How many chromosomes do humans have after mitosis? Humans have 46 chromosomes in each daughter cell after mitosis. How many chromosomes are in a daughter cell after mitosis? The same number as the parent cell. How many cells does mitosis produce? Mitosis produces two cells. How many times does the cell divide during mitosis? The cell divides once during mitosis. How many cells are present at the end of mitosis? Two cells are present at the end of mitosis. How many cells are made in mitosis? Two cells are made in mitosis. How many daughter cells does mitosis produce? Mitosis produces two daughter cells. How many daughter cells are produced in mitosis? Two daughter cells are produced in mitosis. How many cells are produced in mitosis? Two cells are produced in mitosis. How many divisions exhibit mitosis? Mitosis involves one division. How many divisions are in mitosis? There is one division in mitosis. What is the order of mitosis and cytokinesis? Mitosis occurs first, followed by cytokinesis. Arrange the steps of mitosis in the correct order. The correct order is prophase, prometaphase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase. Mitosis results in two ______. Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid daughter cells. Are daughter cells identical to the parent cell after mitosis? Yes, daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell after mitosis. What happens during the M phase of the cell cycle? During the M phase, the nucleus divides (mitosis) and the cytoplasm divides (cytokinesis). What occurs to the cell during mitosis? The nucleus divides, chromosomes are separated, and two identical nuclei are formed. What types of cells do not undergo mitosis? Gametes (sex cells) do not undergo mitosis. What happens during M phase of the cell cycle? During M phase, mitosis and cytokinesis occur, resulting in two daughter cells. Mitosis is the process in which a cell divides into how many cells? Mitosis divides a cell into two genetically identical daughter cells.
Mitosis quiz #6
