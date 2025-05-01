Skip to main content
Mitosis quiz #7

  • Mitosis begins in which cell organelle?
    Mitosis begins in the nucleus.
  • Which is true about a daughter cell produced by mitosis?
    A daughter cell produced by mitosis is genetically identical to the parent cell.
  • Which best describes the daughter cells produced by mitosis?
    The daughter cells are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell.
  • Which of the following is a phase of mitosis: prophase, interphase, or cytokinesis?
    Prophase is a phase of mitosis.
  • Mitosis is the process by which what occurs?
    Mitosis is the process by which a cell divides its nucleus to produce two identical nuclei.
  • How is binary fission different from mitosis?
    Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes and does not involve a nucleus, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes and involves nuclear division.
  • How many cells are at the end of mitosis?
    There are two cells at the end of mitosis.
  • How many times does mitosis go through PMAT?
    Mitosis goes through PMAT (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase) once per division.
  • How many times does PMAT occur in mitosis?
    PMAT occurs once in each mitotic division.
  • How does mitosis maintain the chromosome number?
    Mitosis maintains chromosome number by equally dividing replicated chromosomes into two daughter cells.
  • How many chromosomes are in each daughter cell after mitosis?
    Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
  • How many times does the nucleus divide in mitosis?
    The nucleus divides once in mitosis.
  • How similar are the daughter cells in mitosis?
    The daughter cells are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell.
  • When is mitosis complete?
    Mitosis is complete at the end of telophase, just before cytokinesis.
  • Where does cell mitosis occur?
    Cell mitosis occurs in the nucleus of somatic (body) cells.
  • What forms around the chromatids during mitosis?
    A new nuclear envelope forms around the chromatids during telophase.
  • Why do chromosomes become visible during mitosis?
    Chromosomes become visible during mitosis because they condense, making them distinguishable under a microscope.
  • Why do chromosomes coil during mitosis?
    Chromosomes coil during mitosis to condense and facilitate their movement and separation.