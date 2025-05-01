Terms in this set ( 27 ) Hide definitions

Mitosis begins in which cell organelle? Mitosis begins in the nucleus.

Which is true about a daughter cell produced by mitosis? A daughter cell produced by mitosis is genetically identical to the parent cell.

Which best describes the daughter cells produced by mitosis? The daughter cells are genetically identical to each other and to the parent cell.

Which of the following is a phase of mitosis: prophase, interphase, or cytokinesis? Prophase is a phase of mitosis.

Mitosis is the process by which what occurs? Mitosis is the process by which a cell divides its nucleus to produce two identical nuclei.

How is binary fission different from mitosis? Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes and does not involve a nucleus, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes and involves nuclear division.