What is the cell membrane of a muscle fiber called? The cell membrane of a muscle fiber is called the sarcolemma. What is the contractile unit of a muscle cell? The contractile unit of a muscle cell is the sarcomere. What initiates an action potential on a muscle cell? An action potential on a muscle cell is initiated when a nerve releases neurotransmitters at the neuromuscular junction, leading to depolarization of the sarcolemma. Which type of muscle cells have more than one nucleus? Skeletal muscle cells (muscle fibers) have more than one nucleus; they are multinucleated. What is the name of the cell membrane of a muscle fiber? The cell membrane of a muscle fiber is called the sarcolemma. At what location does a nerve meet a muscle cell? A nerve meets a muscle cell at the neuromuscular junction. Which muscle cell type does not contain myofibrils? Smooth muscle cells do not contain myofibrils. What is another name for a skeletal muscle cell? Another name for a skeletal muscle cell is a muscle fiber. What are myofibrils in muscle cells composed of? Myofibrils in muscle cells are composed of repeating units called sarcomeres, which contain actin and myosin filaments. What role does calcium play in muscle contraction? Calcium binds to troponin, which causes a conformational change in tropomyosin, exposing actin binding sites and allowing myosin to bind for muscle contraction. During muscle contraction, which bands or zones of the sarcomere shorten? During muscle contraction, the I band and H zone of the sarcomere shorten, while the lengths of actin and myosin filaments remain unchanged.
Muscle Contractions quiz #1
