Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the cell membrane of a muscle fiber called? The cell membrane of a muscle fiber is called the sarcolemma.

What is the contractile unit of a muscle cell? The contractile unit of a muscle cell is the sarcomere.

What initiates an action potential on a muscle cell? An action potential on a muscle cell is initiated when a nerve releases neurotransmitters at the neuromuscular junction, leading to depolarization of the sarcolemma.

Which type of muscle cells have more than one nucleus? Skeletal muscle cells (muscle fibers) have more than one nucleus; they are multinucleated.

What is the name of the cell membrane of a muscle fiber? The cell membrane of a muscle fiber is called the sarcolemma.

At what location does a nerve meet a muscle cell? A nerve meets a muscle cell at the neuromuscular junction.