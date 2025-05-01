Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Squamous cell carcinoma arises from which type of cells? Squamous cell carcinoma arises from epithelial cells.

What is the difference between benign and malignant tumors? Benign tumors remain confined to their original location, while malignant tumors invade surrounding tissues and can metastasize to distant organs. Malignant tumors are more dangerous due to their ability to spread.

Which scientific field studies the causes of cancer in human populations? Epidemiology is the scientific field that studies diseases, including cancer, in human populations. It helps identify carcinogens and risk factors for cancer.

What percentage of cancers are associated with tobacco use? Tobacco is associated with about 30% of all cancers. Eliminating tobacco could significantly reduce cancer incidence.

What is a proto-oncogene and how does it relate to cancer development? A proto-oncogene is a normal gene that can become an oncogene if it acquires mutations. Once mutated, it promotes uncontrolled cell growth leading to cancer.

How do tumor suppressor genes contribute to cancer when mutated? Tumor suppressor genes normally inhibit cell growth, but when mutated, they lose this function. This loss can result in unchecked cell division and tumor formation.